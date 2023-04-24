Never miss an edition of the Agent Edge newsletter. Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Door-knocking has long been one of those tried-and-true, back-to-basics pieces of advice practically guaranteed to result in new leads. It’s one of the first things old-timers and bootstrappers recommend to new real estate agents who are looking to launch a business on a budget.

Now, however, the back-to-back shootings of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl and 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who subsequently died from her injuries — along with two other shootings in the days since — have called into question the practical wisdom of this strategy.

This week, Rachael Hite wrote about the Ralph Yarl shooting, in her article After Ralph Yarl, it’s time to retire door-knocking once and for all.

In light of the (literal) hair-trigger reactions of some homeowners, Hite questions whether the time has finally come to stop handing out door-knocking advice and pretending that it applies equally to everyone.

These days, telling your agents to door-knock for new business isn’t just dated advice, but it could also be a deadly endeavor. In a world where gun violence is in our headlines daily, it’s time to retire this technique for good.

In the article, Hite offers stats to support her argument, along with a history of door-to-door sales and some information about alternatives like digital door-knocking.

If you want to get in on the conversation, check out the related post on Facebook with a poll about the feasibility of door-knocking and, as always, plenty of opinions in the comments.

Looking for more information about door-knocking and agent safety? Check out the following related articles:

Author, coach and broker Dr. Lee Davenport offers this honest, first-person account of the microaggressions (and macroaggressions) she’s been subject to, including a discussion of the preconceived notions and invalidating comments of clients and colleagues alike. Read more.

Assuming that you’re safe because you’re not a woman? Statistics don’t back you up. Check out this breakdown of how male agents are just as vulnerable to targeted attacks as their female colleagues, and how to stay safer. Read more.

In this day and age, it’s essential for real estate agents to work smarter, whether they’re prospecting, conducting an open house or marketing online. Luke Babich offers tips to help you conduct yourself more safely while still getting done everything that’s necessary to grow your business. Read more.

If door-knocking is just not the move for you, David Parnes and James Harris offer plenty of ideas for helping you get out there and make connections in your community. Get social, get involved and meet potential clients when you become part of the market where you’re working. Read more.