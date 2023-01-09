As a real estate agent, your relationships are everything, so put them at the forefront. Put your best foot forward this year as you forge new connections and boost your business in the process.

Door-knocking is a powerful practice that can lead to real results. However, we understand that it’s not for everyone, especially in an industry that now relies heavily on social media and digital marketing to make connections. If it’s not your cup of tea, here are four alternative strategies for reaching new clients.

Enhance your social presence

Get in front of people in a social setting and, more than likely, you’re going to connect with someone in the room. We recommend never declining an invitation to a social gathering if you can help it.

Try to get a few events on the calendar that you host each year too, whether they’re real estate-related or not. It could be a holiday party at your home, a fundraising event at a local school or a cocktail party at a listing.

Whatever it may be, think of it as a prime opportunity to build your network and connect with potential clients — and that means you need to bring the energy. Ahead of the event, get in the right mindset, think about your unique value proposition and gear up to put yourself out there.

If you’re looking to sharpen your networking skills, remember you just need to have one question in your back pocket: What do you do? Ask anyone you’re talking to this question, and they’ll likely ask it back. From there, just do your thing — talk about the market, your passion for your career as a real estate agent, and home in on some similarities between you and the other person. It’s a simple recipe for authentic connections and business momentum.

We like to color code social events on our calendars so that we can easily see how much time we’re spending each week, month, quarter and year investing time into new connections.

Get involved in your community

Getting involved in your local community truly matters as a real estate agent. Not only do clients want to work with someone who is doing good in the world, but it also grounds you in a community of like-minded people with whom you can connect.

Stay true to yourself, find a cause that speaks to you, and figure out how much time you can devote to the work. Here’s another opportunity to color code that calendar and gauge how much time you’re spending on charitable involvement.

Look for sponsorship opportunities

When it comes to sponsorships, much like getting involved in your local community, be sure to stay true to yourself and sponsor something important to you — your child’s soccer team, a jazz festival, a fundraiser race, etc.

When choosing a sponsorship, you’re selecting a target audience, so pick wisely. What type of client are you trying to connect with? Who do you think you’ll resonate with? Put your energy in the right places — it’s a finite resource.

Nurture existing relationships

Keep up with the people you currently have in your network. Put together a strategy for ongoing communication. Think holiday cards, regular newsletters and occasional check-in texts. You want them to feel as though they still are on your mind — and they should be. You’ve planted seeds with all relationships that are prime opportunities for growth into repeat clients, referrals and new connections.

As a real estate agent, your relationships are everything, so put them at the forefront. Put your best foot forward this year as you forge new connections and boost your business in the process.