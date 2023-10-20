Jimmy Burgess shares 11 ways you can leverage QR codes to capture more leads, drive traffic and create an easy way for prospects to engage with your content.

QR codes are understood and widely accepted in today’s world. Agents are now utilizing them to market their businesses in fresh, new ways. The window may not stay open forever, but at this moment, QR codes offer agents some unique opportunities to market themselves, their listings and their businesses.

This article shares 11 ways to leverage QR codes to capture more leads, drive traffic to your desired locations and create convenient ways for prospects to engage with your content.

1. Lead capture

For a business to grow, it must have a consistent flow of incoming leads. QR codes provide unique, convenient ways to drive prospects to lead capture pages. The remainder of this article will discuss the locations where QR codes can be placed, along with different options on what can be offered to entice prospects to scan the codes. First, we need to start with how to produce a QR code and how to capture leads once the QR code is scanned.

Several platforms are available to create QR codes, including Adobe, Canva and Flowcode. We prefer Flowcode due to it having several customizable options, including shape, color, design and calls to action. Flowcode also provides a tracking dashboard and the ability to adjust the destination link if desired. Once created, you can download it as a PNG to share on your marketing materials.

Once a prospect scans the code, consider directing them to a lead capture page. This can be achieved by directing them to a free Google form where they enter their contact info to receive access or to a paid service like Leadpages, which has dozens of templates that provide ease of use and professionalism. The key is to understand the power of utilizing QR codes for lead capture and to put them into action.

2. For sale signs on listings

The biggest billboards we have are the for sale signs we place on our listings. These signs should be clean, easy to read and provide a way for prospects to get additional information about the home that is for sale. The standard has always been that the sign should include the listing agent’s name and phone number. Adding a QR code to your signs is a simple way to increase your lead capture efforts.

The question becomes, where do you send the prospects once they scan the code on the sign? Options include the property’s page on the agent’s website or a page where a video of the home can be viewed. The key is to make it clear on the sign what the prospect can expect when scanning the code. These could be titles like “Video of This Home” or “Photos and Details.” Clarity increases the number of prospects that will scan the code.

The most popular place to send the prospects from the sign is to the property details and photos on the agent’s website. Many websites are configured to allow the prospect to see three to four photos before a pop-up requires the prospect to enter their email and phone number to access additional details. This is an effective way to route prospects to your site with a natural flow for lead capture.

A second option is to direct the prospect to a page where they can see a video walkthrough of the home. This could be a YouTube page where the video is presented or a page on your website where the video is embedded. Providing a lead capture page before access to the video is another way to put your yard signs and listing to work as a lead magnet at a higher level.

3. Home financing calculator

One of the biggest questions prospective buyers have is, “What would the monthly payment be on a house at a specific price?” Utilizing QR codes that are directed to a home financing calculator is a unique way to give buyer prospects what they want and for you to capture more buyer leads. You can direct the QR code to a calculator on your site or simply have prospects provide their contact details prior to directing them to your favorite site with a home financing calculator.

The home financing calculator QR code can be placed on sign riders or any other locations mentioned for marketing in this article. The key is to understand that the more places you share these codes, the more leads you will generate.

4. Neighborhood home search

Every city has neighborhoods that are popular with buyers. Why not develop a QR code that is directed to your website where prospects can see all the homes currently for sale in that neighborhood?

Most major websites have evergreen URLs for neighborhood searches. If yours does not, direct your prospects to an MLS search and disclose that the homes shown in the link are from (whatever date it was produced). Then add, “Call, text or email for the most up-to-date list.”

5. Downloadable guides

What are the subjects most potential homebuyers or homesellers ask you about or wonder about? Prepare a guide covering these subjects and how to navigate them with the least number of hassles. Produce guides for people considering downsizing, moving with children, or buying a first home.

By identifying these pain points and providing guides that offer solutions, you will attract prospects.

6. Property flyers

Property flyers are used when door-knocking a neighborhood, letting people know there is a new listing in the neighborhood, at an open house or in Take One boxes on the for sale sign. Why not utilize the back of the flyer to provide a QR code for photos and details of the home, guides you’ve produced or a video of the home? The ability to turn this often-blank space into a promotion is an innovative way to increase the likelihood that your property flyer will generate leads.

7. Business cards

Placing a QR code on your business card is another way to direct prospective clients to a desired location. A few options include a mortgage calculator, a downloadable guide, or your website. This is yet another location where QR codes can give prospects an easy option to get additional information about buying and selling or about you and your business.

8. Local service providers guide

Whether your ideal client is a buyer moving to your area or a current homeowner, putting together a local service provider list is a useful way to add value and create a lead magnet. The local service provider guides should include a list of local service providers that you proudly recommend.

This list should include landscapers, house cleaners, lenders, pest control providers, title companies, plumbers, home repair service providers and any other home service providers you can think of. You should let the service providers know that you’ve included them and share the QR code for the list with them. This often leads to the service providers sharing the QR code, which leads to more potential for lead capture.

9. Home tour videos

Video tours of homes are one of the most sought-after pieces of content and the best way for potential buyers to get the feel of a home before seeing it in person. Sharing these QR codes with calls to action like:

Wondering What a $500,000 Home in [Your City] Looks Like? Video Tour Here!

[Address] Video Walkthrough: Must-See Kitchen!

New Listing in [Subdivision]: Video Walkthrough Now Available!

See This New Listing in [Subdivision] Before It Hits the Market Tomorrow: Video Tour

QR codes directed to video home tours are another way to compound the effect of the videos you are producing for your listings.

10. Review requests made easy

We all know we need more reviews. QR codes are a great way to make it easy for people to leave you a review. Direct the QR codes to the review page for your desired platform with simple instructions on how to leave the review. The easier it is for clients to leave you a review, the more reviews you will receive.

11. Email signature line

Most agents send out hundreds of emails every week. Why not create an email signature that includes a QR code? This QR code could be directed to a review page, a link to your website, or your local service provider guide. Whatever you choose to offer, this is an easy way to utilize space rarely used to add value to your prospects/clients while automating another potential lead generation funnel.

QR codes are widely accepted by consumers in the world we live in today. Take advantage of their acceptance and utilize them to their fullest extent. By doing so, you will serve your prospects/clients at a higher level while simultaneously growing your database.

Jimmy Burgess is the CEO for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.