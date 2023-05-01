New Inman Access classes are now streaming. Today’s featured video sheds light on the world of the ultra-wealthy and what they look for in real estate.

What You Need to Know About Luxury Real Estate & Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals

Discover the fascinating world of luxury real estate and the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy with David Friedman, co-founder of WealthQuotient, in this week’s Inman Access class. Through this class, you’ll gain valuable insights into the world of high-net-worth real estate, understanding what these individuals are seeking and how it is influencing the industry. 

Friedman offers several key takeaways that highlight the importance of referrals and building trust with these clients in various ways. Additionally, he delves into current trends like quiet luxury and the emphasis on privacy that are increasingly popular among the ultra-wealthy.

Join Inman Access to watch this class and walk away with knowledge and insights into this exclusive market segment. Join us now to learn more about the world of high-net-worth real estate and the individuals who occupy it.

