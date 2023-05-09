A prominent figure in Southern California real estate for three decades, Romero will help lead Realty One Group’s continued expansion.

Realty One Group has hired David Romero as its executive vice president of Growth, the franchisor announced this week.

A prominent figure in Southern California real estate for three decades, Romero will help lead Realty One Group’s continued expansion.

“David has always been an agent-centric leader which makes him the perfect match for Realty One Group,” said Vinnie Tracey, President of Realty ONE Group. “But he’s also driven by his passion for real estate and for people and he works incredibly hard to make their lives better.”

Romero began his real estate career before becoming president and CEO of Century 21 Superstars in San Diego, a role he held from 1992 to 2023. During that time, he oversaw the expansion of the brokerage to more than 18 offices with over 1,000 agents and witnessed the brokerage rank as one of the top five in the Century 21 franchise for over 15 years.

“David knows real estate professionals and every inch of their journey to becoming successful,” Mike Clear, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Realty ONE Group said in a statement. “That kind of experience is invaluable in continuing to grow our thriving network.”

During his time at Century 21, Romero also took part in developing a coaching program that helped his agents increase their Gross Commission Income. Part of what drew him to Realty One Group was its business coaching program One University.

“It was so critical for me to align with an organization that is transparent about fees and has a business model, coaching and support that makes sense but also ONE that shares true passion and respect,” Romero said in a statement. “There is a kindness and sincerity that abounds in this organization and I could feel it moment ONE. It’s authentic and very contagious.”

One Realty Group has expanded to over 18,000 agents and landed the top spot on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Franchise 500 list. It counts offices in 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and the countries of Bolivia, Canada, and more.

