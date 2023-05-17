In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

San Juan-based Clubhouse Real Estate has affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate and is now Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico, becoming the island’s exclusive affiliate for the luxury real estate firm, it was announced on Wednesday.

Founded in 2015 by Brian Aronson, Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico specializes in the U.S. territory’s luxury market, particularly coastal San Juan and its luxury resorts. Under Aronson’s leadership, the firm of six agents has grown exponentially in the last five years by more than 700 percent, with the average price of sales closed by the firm hitting $994,000 in 2022.

“From its best-in-class marketing to its worldwide network known around the world for luxury, the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation offers tremendous advantages for our company and for our agents,” Aronson said in a statement. “We are all thrilled to be part of a real estate brand that is so well respected and recognized around the world.”

Chris Lim added, “Brian has built a business that not only has extensive market expertise but also where agents truly care about their clients,” the president of Christie’s International Real Estate said in a statement. “Their agency is an important addition to the Christie’s International Real Estate network, and we look forward to supporting their growth on the island.”

Due to its location, Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico will become part of the firm’s Caribbean network and will have access to listings, market data, marketing and other forms of cooperation among the separate Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates located in the region.

Other affiliates included in the network are located in St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos; and the British Virgin Islands.

“Our Caribbean network continues to grow with the best professionals in the real estate industry,” Danielle Austin, president of Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean, said in a statement. “Brian and his team are creative, hardworking and dedicated to the highest level of service for each of their clients, and we are proud to welcome them to Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico’s natural beauty, low cost of living, travel access and tax incentives have drawn more U.S. mainland buyers in recent years. Prices for the island’s luxury properties typically range from $700,000 to $6 million or more, with a significant segment of properties priced at $15 million or more.

“With 270 miles of sand beaches, mountains, waterfalls and the El Yunque tropical rainforest, Puerto Rico is amazingly beautiful, very easily accessible from the U.S. and many other countries but undervalued as a whole — it’s really still a bit of a steal for luxury properties,” Athena Aronson, chief operating officer of Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico, said in a statement. “We expect a consistent flow of new residents in the coming years as more vacation and primary homebuyers discover the land.”

