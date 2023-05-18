You might know Bre Tiesi from headlines about her son with Nick Cannon or her ex, Johnny Manziel, but right now she’s focused on shaking up the Selling Sunset cast. Get the Real Tea on Bre Tiesi and her first season at The Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset fans have waited for Season 6 to drop on Neflix for what feels like too long. Last season’s first-ever reunion left us wanting — no, needing — more. Going into this season, we know several cast members, including Christine Quinn, Vanessa Villela and Maya Vander, will not be returning.

Their absences pave the way for new cast members Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi to join Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, along with Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and last-season newcomer Chelsea Lazkani in the office.

Inman sat down with Selling Sunset‘s newest agent, Bre Tiesi, ahead of the Season 6 premiere. Get the Real Tea on a big year that included the birth of her child and her first year — with The Oppenheim Group, on Selling Sunset and actively selling real estate.

“I don’t think the O Group is ready for me.” – Bre Tiesi

What you should know about Bre Tiesi

New to the office, new to real estate, not to the industry

“I’m born and raised in LA. I grew up in Calabasas, and I’ve been in ‘the industry,’ whether that be modeling, TV, film. I’ve just been in the LA scene and industry since I was a kid,” Tiesi told Inman.

She “fell into modeling” at a young age, she told E! News. “I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it. I actually started dating somebody and he was in the industry.”

At 31, she decided to switch gears to real estate.

“I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career,” Tiesi told People in 2022 about making the change from modeling to real estate. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it.”

Although she’s been with The Oppenheim Group for nearly a year, she’d previously hung her license with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, but didn’t use her license, Tiesi told Inman.

Luxury brokerages typically are looking for a track record with agents when recruiting, especially in this market. When asked what she brings to the table, Tiesi told Inman it’s her high-caliber clientele of “celebs and artists,” who she says appreciate her discretion.

“I grew up with some people that their family was in the industry as well, and I’ve just kind of been around forever. So over time, you meet people naturally, and you build relationships. And now that I’ve stepped into this new career path, people trust me to a different level. So instead of going with someone they may have used before, they came to me even as being new because they knew, as a person at my core, they could trust me, and we had a great outstanding relationship.”

Although she wouldn’t divulge potential celebrity cameos, Tiesi did say, “I don’t want to give it away because I feel like people are not anticipating what’s actually going down on Season 6. And I think that it’s just gonna go super left from everyone’s original idea, which I love.”

Previously, Tiesi says she’s worked on the buyer side, but she’s working toward getting on the listing side of things. “You kind of see me go through that journey, and I have a few clients that are in the pipeline for this season. And you’ll just have to see if I close it or not,” she said.

“I’m kind of a mirror. Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get,” Tiesi says in the trailer. “I mean business. I’m about my business. I’m here to f*** this s*** up.”

High-profile relationships

The former model has also had some high-profile relationships. In 2018, Tiesi married football player Johnny Manziel, but they separated in 2019.

In 2022, Tiesi gave birth to her now 11-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, who you might know from Wild ‘n Out, Drumline, hosting various competitions on TV, his ex Mariah Carey, and having 12 children with six different women since 2011.

“I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people,'” she told the E! News, also sharing that she’s been seeing him on and off for years. “That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Mompreneur

In addition to real estate, Tiesi’s been working as a model since her teen years, and she’s been featured on reality shows, including Love & Listings, WAGS, and Nick’s show, Wild n’ Out. She also has her own YouTube channel and a 12-week fitness program that is available on her website, Body by Bre.

“Bre also has a passion for fitness, which stems from her parents. Her father was an MMA fighter, and her mother is a nutritionist. Bre has a fitness show called Elevate with Bre on OFTV,” People reported in 2023. She also promotes other brands on Instagram.

Fierce mama bear

Tiesi gave birth to son Legendary Love in an unmedicated at-home birth in June 2023 (and then started shooting Selling Sunset in August!)

“It was insane … everyone says, ‘Would you do it again?’ Yes, I would do it. A million times over. I think that obviously was most excruciating, unbearable pain that no one can prepare you for, but it was empowering and beautiful and insane to actually see what our bodies can do on their own without the drugs,” Tiesi told Inman.

What did Mother’s Day look like?

“Oh, it’s so funny. I literally did nothing,” Tiesi told Inman. “I mean after filming two seasons back to back and just having a baby … I went back to work at six weeks postpartum. I wanted to just be with [Legendary] and be in the house. I was like, ‘I don’t want any reservations. I don’t want any people. I don’t want an itinerary. I don’t want to be rushing. I just want to be with him and be in the house.’ And that’s what we did. My mom came over, and my grandma was here, so we had four generations. It was very cute and chill, and we loved it.”

Beefs

As the new girl in the office this season with a cast missing its resident diva and a brand new agent in a challenging market, what was it like for Tiesi to step into the drama? She said she felt on the defense in Season 6.

In the season’s trailer, we hear last season’s newcomer Chelsea Lazkani say, “As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting.”

To which Tiesi later claps back, “Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and jury.”

What does Tiesi say about the beef? “You know, I just feel like we are living in a different time. And I think that this is when people have officially started to do what makes them happy. They’re living in their truths. And, you know, I think that to judge people and say you’re a Christian doesn’t really align.”

“Everyone can have their opinion, and they’re welcome to that, but I don’t think it’s necessary to be nasty … a lot of the things that are said and done are a little excessive for someone that wants to pull the Christian card. It was kind of a lot for me, but I understand. You know, sometimes people just don’t agree with things, and it really seemed to bother her, to her core … I’m very happy. We’re minding our own business.”

Friends

Before starting at The O Group, Tiesi said she didn’t have any relationships with agents in the office, but she had been approached to join the cast in an early season.

“Well, Jason kind of came to me with it. And I wasn’t sure at first, and then my situation personally changed where I was a little more open to being on a show. And [we went] into contract talks a couple months later. But I had actually been asked about this a couple years ago, probably like Season 2, I think it was. And I wasn’t ready at the time. So it’s just come full circle, which has been pretty interesting.”

With two new agents coming in, and one of them with almost a decade of experience at The O Group, Inman was curious about the office dynamics.

“I actually get along with everyone, to be honest, at least I think I do.”

But as far as on-set besties, she says Heather El Moussa is it, but look for friendships with Emma and Chrishelle as well.

“I think that was a really cool moment for us because [Heather] was still pregnant, and I had literally just had [Legendary], so it was like we were going through every milestone. She was like slowly behind me, and it was really cool to have that support and go through it together.”

Fashion

The Selling Sunset franchises are well known for their next-level, couture, custom, bespoke fashion (perhaps with a little help from their stylists).

What can we expect from Tiesi this season?

“For me personally, my fashion is very different than the rest of the girls. I’m a little bit more, like suits, and I’m a little more masculine, I would say, so my fashion is definitely different,” Tiesi told Inman.

When asked if she has a favorite outfit from the season, she said, “Honestly, no! I think that they were all fire.”

Haters don’t put her off

What would Tiesi say to the haters, trolls and naysayers?

“The more you guys talk, the more it makes me relevant, so either way it works. You know, I’m happy. My family’s happy. So, love me or hate me, I’m still here,” Tiesi said.

