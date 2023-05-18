Sisu, a proptech that combines sales cycle and workflow automation with performance tracking technology, said Client Portal 2.0 aims to refine how agent teams interact with critical vendors.

Sisu, a technology company that combines sales cycle and workflow automation with performance tracking and advisement, has released an updated client portal, the company announced Tuesday.

Client Portal 2.0 focuses on bettering how agent teams interact with critical vendors, primarily involving the engagement of services within a transaction, in turn driving efficiencies for transaction coordinators and administrative teams that drive deal-making.

Sisu CEO Brian Charlesworth called the portal overhaul “a game changer” in the announcement.

“We believe that this platform has the potential to revolutionize the way real estate transactions are conducted for generations to come, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on our industry,“ he said in a statement.

Sisu is unique in its blending of business solutions with embedded agent coaching and deal analytics. For example, in its partnership with BoomTown, initiated in 2020, BoomTown feeds its lead-gen, nurture and web marketing data into Sisu’s coaching and measurement tools, offering users a deep breakdown on what’s working well, what isn’t and where to focus for improvement.

Additionally, customers generated in and moving into the contract phase within BoomTown can be automatically synced with Sisu’s transaction management tools. Unless otherwise requested upon setup, the two-systems will communicate every five minutes.

Sisu was a participant in Realogy’s sixth annual (2019) FWD Innovation Summit, which in part led its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE), where its agent performance tools assist in recruiting.

The tools give brokers access to real-time data and performance stats on individual agents, such as appointment-to-conversion ratios. In turn, a broker will know where to deploy education resources and time to specific agents to better retain talent.

Specifically, Client Portal 2.0 empowers real estate teams “to submit orders for essential services, such as mortgages, title orders, listing photos, home warranties, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and reducing the potential for human error,“ the release stated. Mortgage and title vendors can interact directly with the software, too, improving their rate of engagement and awareness of the deal.

Clients — buyers and sellers — can clearly trace the history of their deals as each milestone unfolds, a tactic aiming to solve the industry’s longstanding problem with transparency between contract signing and closing.

The new release of Client Portal also includes document storage, file sharing, centralized communication and collaboration, as well as the ability to add and edit the steps in the tracking feature, according to the company.

Sisu was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Kaysville, UT, north of Salt Lake City.

