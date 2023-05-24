Doug Brown brings nearly seven years of experience as vice president and senior vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to his new role in the team as new development specialist.

Doug Brown, formerly of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, has joined the Barton Barrett Marshall Team at Douglas Elliman, Inman has learned exclusively.

Brown comes to the team fresh off of nearly seven years total as vice president and then senior vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. At the Barton Barrett Marshall Team, which was formed by Lindsay Barton Barrett and Maggie Leigh Marshall at the end of April, Brown will serve as new development specialist and a broker.

“Lindsay and Maggie are two of the most respected and accomplished sales agents in the industry,” Brown said in a statement.

“They make an incredible ‘tour de force,’ and I am thrilled to be joining their team and to contribute to their success as one of the leading sales teams in Brooklyn and Downtown Manhattan,” Brown continued. “My unique marketing expertise and unrivaled new development experience will enable me to provide a unique service for developer clients, buyers and sellers, and I’m very excited for this next chapter as we look ahead to what is already a very robust spring/summer market.”

Brown began his real estate career two decades ago at PricewaterhouseCoopers Real Estate Advisory Services where he advised and provided underwriting services for institutional investors and large loan groups acquiring large residential, hotel and commercial property portfolios.

Following a roughly three-year stint at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Brown spent six years working in media, spending the majority of those years working in sales and marketing at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

In 2011, Brown returned to real estate, spending nearly five years as marketing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group before moving to Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. While at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Brown represented sales volume of over $5 billion, including notable developments at 432 Park Avenue (a sellout at over $1 billion sales volume), Aman New York Residences, Baccarat Residences and 160 Leroy, among others. While at Corcoran Sunshine, Brown also had the opportunity to represent 520 West 28th Street by award-winning architect Zaha Hadid.

Brown is originally from Texas and has lived in New York City for the last 20 years, calling Fort Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn home for the last 15 years.

Correction: Doug Brown represented 520 West 28th Street while with Corcoran Sunshine, not Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

