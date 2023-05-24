Doug Brown brings nearly seven years of experience as vice president and senior vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to his new role in the team as new development specialist.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Doug Brown, formerly of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, has joined the Barton Barrett Marshall Team at Douglas Elliman, Inman has learned exclusively.

Brown comes to the team fresh off of nearly seven years total as vice president and then senior vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. At the Barton Barrett Marshall Team, which was formed by Lindsay Barton Barrett and Maggie Leigh Marshall at the end of April, Brown will serve as new development specialist and a broker.

Doug Brown | Douglas Elliman

“Lindsay and Maggie are two of the most respected and accomplished sales agents in the industry,” Brown said in a statement.

“They make an incredible ‘tour de force,’ and I am thrilled to be joining their team and to contribute to their success as one of the leading sales teams in Brooklyn and Downtown Manhattan,” Brown continued. “My unique marketing expertise and unrivaled new development experience will enable me to provide a unique service for developer clients, buyers and sellers, and I’m very excited for this next chapter as we look ahead to what is already a very robust spring/summer market.”

Brown began his real estate career two decades ago at PricewaterhouseCoopers Real Estate Advisory Services where he advised and provided underwriting services for institutional investors and large loan groups acquiring large residential, hotel and commercial property portfolios.

Following a roughly three-year stint at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Brown spent six years working in media, spending the majority of those years working in sales and marketing at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

In 2011, Brown returned to real estate, spending nearly five years as marketing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group before moving to Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. While at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Brown represented sales volume of over $5 billion, including notable developments at 432 Park Avenue (a sellout at over $1 billion sales volume), Aman New York Residences, Baccarat Residences and 160 Leroy, among others. While at Corcoran Sunshine, Brown also had the opportunity to represent 520 West 28th Street by award-winning architect Zaha Hadid.

Brown is originally from Texas and has lived in New York City for the last 20 years, calling Fort Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn home for the last 15 years.

Correction: Doug Brown represented 520 West 28th Street while with Corcoran Sunshine, not Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×