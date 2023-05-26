The North Carolina-headquartered real estate firm announced the hiring and promotion of new district directors in five key markets.

Fathom Realty announced this week the appointment of industry leaders to leadership positions across the country as it furthers an expansion into key markets.

The North Carolina-headquartered real estate firm announced the hiring of new district directors in five key markets, including northern Indiana; Austin, Texas; Denver; Nashville; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Fathom Realty’s incredible journey of growth is built upon the foundation of exceptional leaders,” Samantha Giuggio, chief operations officer at Fathom Realty said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome five remarkable individuals to our Leadership team, each bringing their wealth of experience to serve key markets and propel our company forward. Their expertise and passion will empower our agents to succeed while ensuring our clients receive exceptional care.”

In Northern Indiana, the company hired Cindy Malmquist to serve as a district director. Malmquist brings two decades of experience in real estate to the role, having served the northern Indiana counties of Porter County and Lake County her entire career.

Fathom promoted Jennifer Rosal to the district director position. In north Austin, Rosal has worked with Fathom for seven years already, having joined the company shortly after obtaining her real estate license. Rosal found success early in her career by working with leases, helping many clients eventually become homebuyers.

In north Denver, Julie Trott will serve as district director following a 30-year career in real estate and the past 15 years in management positions as managing broker for multiple Colorado brokerages, including Great Way Real Estate and Sentry Residential.

Fathom hired Kenneth Wells in Nashville to lead as district director. During Wells’ 15-year real estate career he has become an integral community member in Putnam County, the company said.

In the company’s home state of North Carolina Daniel Whited was hired as a district director for Wilmington. Whited currently serves as committee chair and Region 2 state RPAC Trustee for the Cape Fear Realtors Political Action Committee, a position he has held for three years, according to Fathom’s news release.

Fathom Realty’s most recent earnings report saw the company narrow its losses to just $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2023 after reporting $77.5 million in losses just a year earlier.

The first quarter also saw Fathom’s agent count grow by 258 agents during the first three months of the year, up 18 percent from a year ago. That represents a quarter-over-quarter slowing in agent count growth — agent count grew by 33 percent during the third quarter of 2022 and by 28 percent during the fourth quarter.

