Instagram isn’t just for 21-year-old would-be models. Sue “Pinky” Benson shares why Gen-X is the fastest-growing group on the platform and why you should be there, too.

Gen-X is the fastest-growing group on Instagram, so let go of the excuses you’re making for not creating content. In this week’s video, Sue “Pinky” Benson is joined by her friend, Amy from Auburn, Alabama, who posts under the handle @sweethomeauburnal, to talk about IG for the over-21 set.