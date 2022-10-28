There’s kind of an (un)natural connection between real estate and horror. After all, ghosts haunt houses, you’re basically homebound when you’re possessed by demons and in need of an exorcism, and vampires need stability to avoid the sun day in and day out.

As a huge horror fan myself, I can’t help but take notice when new content pops up that’s worth a scream, and this year, some new (dead-on) arrivals have caught my attention. Below, you’ll find a few eerie-sistable watches with, you guessed it, real estate at the center. And for funsies, Inman staffers have taken a stab at creating a must-watch list to get you in the mood for Halloween.

By no means is this a comprehensive list, and we didn’t mention every single movie in a franchise, but we did try to include a screaming, I mean, streaming platform where we could.

Brand new

2022

Barbarian – HBOMax

Abandoned – Hulu

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Netflix (family friendly)

2021

Last Night in SoHo

Surreal Estate – Hulu

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Deep House

There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix

The Manor – Prime

Fear Street Part 1, 1994 – Netflix

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix

2020

The Rental – Netflix

The Strange House – Netflix

His House – Netflix

The Night House

The Haunting of Bly Manor – Netflix

The Owners

Worth binging

The Watcher – Netflix

Reality TV: 28 days haunted – Netflix

Stranger Things – Netflix

American Horror Story: Murder House (Season 1) – Hulu

American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5) – Hulu

American Horror Story: Coven (Season 3) – Hulu

American Horror Story: Roanoke (Season 6) – Hulu

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8) – Hulu

Dead to Me

Family-friendly

Beetlejuice

Casper

Disney’s Haunted Mansion

Monster House

House-based horror

Winchester – Hulu

A Quiet Place

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

House on Haunted Hill

Insidious

The Conjuring

Thir13en Ghosts

A Haunting in Connecticut

House of 1,000 corpses

The Haunting

An American Ghost Story

Crimson Peak

Suburban Gothic – Hulu

What Lies Beneath

The Open House

Read Inman’s review here.

Vivarium

Read Inman’s review here.

Oldies but goodies

The Amityville Horror

Psycho

The Shining

The Exorcist

House on Haunted Hill

Movies where agents are killing it

The Selling

Suspense

Don’t Worry Darling

Private Property – Hulu

Pocket Listing

Ruthless Realtor

What did we miss? Share your favorite scary, suspenseful or horror-filled movie or show in the comments section below.