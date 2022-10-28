There’s kind of an (un)natural connection between real estate and horror. After all, ghosts haunt houses, you’re basically homebound when you’re possessed by demons and in need of an exorcism, and vampires need stability to avoid the sun day in and day out.
As a huge horror fan myself, I can’t help but take notice when new content pops up that’s worth a scream, and this year, some new (dead-on) arrivals have caught my attention. Below, you’ll find a few eerie-sistable watches with, you guessed it, real estate at the center. And for funsies, Inman staffers have taken a stab at creating a must-watch list to get you in the mood for Halloween.
By no means is this a comprehensive list, and we didn’t mention every single movie in a franchise, but we did try to include a screaming, I mean, streaming platform where we could.
Brand new
2022
Barbarian – HBOMax
Abandoned – Hulu
The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Netflix (family friendly)
2021
Last Night in SoHo
Surreal Estate – Hulu
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Deep House
There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix
The Manor – Prime
Fear Street Part 1, 1994 – Netflix
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Netflix
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – Netflix
2020
The Rental – Netflix
The Strange House – Netflix
His House – Netflix
The Night House
The Haunting of Bly Manor – Netflix
The Owners
Worth binging
The Watcher – Netflix
Reality TV: 28 days haunted – Netflix
Stranger Things – Netflix
American Horror Story: Murder House (Season 1) – Hulu
American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5) – Hulu
American Horror Story: Coven (Season 3) – Hulu
American Horror Story: Roanoke (Season 6) – Hulu
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8) – Hulu
Dead to Me
Family-friendly
Beetlejuice
Casper
Disney’s Haunted Mansion
Monster House
House-based horror
Winchester – Hulu
A Quiet Place
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Amityville Horror
House on Haunted Hill
Insidious
The Conjuring
Thir13en Ghosts
A Haunting in Connecticut
House of 1,000 corpses
The Haunting
An American Ghost Story
Crimson Peak
Suburban Gothic – Hulu
What Lies Beneath
The Open House
The Cabin in the Woods
Aftermath
The Private Eyes
Vivarium
Oldies but goodies
Poltergeist
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Amityville Horror
Psycho
The Shining
The Exorcist
House on Haunted Hill
Movies where agents are killing it
Nosferatu
Bay of Blood
Evil Laugh
The Vagrant
At the Devil’s Door
The Selling
Suspense
Don’t Worry Darling
Private Property – Hulu
Pocket Listing
Ruthless Realtor
What did we miss? Share your favorite scary, suspenseful or horror-filled movie or show in the comments section below.
