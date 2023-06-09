In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Door-knocking has been making headlines lately, and not for great reasons. Opinions on the dangers associated with door-knocking — with gun violence on the rise and tragic gun-related incidents — have gained some momentum with their calls to end the practice.

Some agents seem to agree on this and say it’s time to stop door-knocking, while others disagree.

Naturally, Inman turned to our readers to see what real estate agents working in the industry think. In an Instagram post in April, we polled our audience about what they thought about door-knocking and if the practice should be retired. We got mixed feelings from those in favor of the practice still and those who aren’t a fan of knocking on doors.

Here are the results.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

The question: With gun-related deaths on the rise, do you think door-knocking should be retired?

In favor of continuing door-knocking with caution.

Door-knocking is my thing. 98 percent of the time, I am warmly welcomed and the ones I don’t speak with kindly decline …. Admittedly, the news of these wrong house shootings does give me pause, especially being a black woman in Virginia, but I am convinced that I will not let those awful occurrences deter me in my business. I just pray that I continue to be received the way that I have been thus far, going forward. I wish success and safety to all of my fellow Realtors that utilize door-knocking to lead gen. Much Success 🙏🏾 😉 @novahomegirl

If door-knocking, you should have another person with you just to be safe (I wouldn’t say gun violence is the largest fear/concern for door-knocking). But every agent knows their neighborhood the best to be able to evaluate if door knocking would be a successful strategy for them. @ss.reteam

I carry a gun, and I know my neighborhoods. If someone does not know their neighborhoods, should they even be door-knocking? @sweet___melissa

In favor of discontinuing door-knocking

As an African-American Realtor, I experienced something similar as to what is happening in other industries and it was seven years ago. We forget that there are homeowners in a variety of neighborhoods that do not want solicitors coming up to their front door. On the other hand … I know as a Black female, I am not always welcomed or questioned as to why I am in a neighborhood. It is unfortunate that this happens, but for those that cannot walk in my shoes or be in my skin, it is hard to understand why I do not do it any longer. I want to go home to my kids and husband. @buyorsellhomeswithbrandy

Yes! It is dangerous! The industry talks about safety but continues to tell us to do things that put us in harm’s way. @livingwestofboston

Other feedback

I’m shocked at how often men in real estate regularly recommend door-knocking and still haven’t figured out it’s a different experience for women. @kalishproperties

I never liked the idea of door-knocking; it’s antiquated and dicey, especially in today’s current climate. But to each their own. @denovosalonat

You can read all of the responses on Inman’s Instagram page and add your own thoughts on door-knocking.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.