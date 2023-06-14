Sherry Chris, who recently retired, formerly led both brands. Now Ginger Wilcox will lead BHGRE while Alex Vidal leads ERA, according to an announcement Wednesday by Anywhere Real Estate.

Just shy of two months after real estate icon Sherry Chris announced her retirement, two of the brands she led are now getting their own presidents, parent company Anywhere announced Tuesday.

The announcement involves Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) and ERA Real Estate, both of which previously fell under Chris’ domain. Now however, Ginger Wilcox will serve as president of BHGRE, overseeing a network of more than 12,000 agents working in 420 offices across the world.

At the same time, Alex Vidal will take the reigns as president of ERA, which includes more than 40,000 agents in about 2,390 offices.

Immediately prior to her new role, Wilcox served as co-CEO and chief revenue officer for RealSure, a joint iBuying venture from both Anywhere and Home Partners of America. Anywhere announced the end of RealSure earlier this year.

Wilcox also previously worked as the chief experience officer at mortgage wholesaler Homepoint. Tuesday’s statement notes that while at the company she grew it “into the third largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender in the United States with over 400,000 customers.” She has additionally done stints at Capsilon, Sindeo and Trulia.

In the statement, Liz Gehringer — president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands — described Wilcox as “the perfect person to lead the premier real estate lifestyle brand of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as she is experienced at growing companies and differentiating the unique value of brands.”

“She continues to showcase herself as a force of change through the broader real estate industry,” Gehringer added in the statement, “and will be a huge asset to the network of dedicated franchise owners, brokerage leaders, and affiliated agents.”

In Vidal’s case, Tuesday’s statement describes him as a “life-long real estate professional” who previously worked as an agent himself. He also spent time as a vice president at an ERA affiliate in South Florida, and has spent years working as a coach.

Just before taking on his new role, Vidal worked as a Texas-based regional vice president for Coldwell Banker.

Gehringer characterized Vidal as the “ideal candidate” to lead ERA because he “is a fearless leader who brings an infectious energy with a deep appreciation for the uniqueness of ERA’s community of brokers and agents.”

“His knack for agent and brokerage growth, authentic focus on service, and proven team building ability,” Gehringer said in the statement, “will be an asset to our entire network around the world.”

The dual leadership appointments come at a time of significant change for parent company Anywhere. In addition to Chris’ retirement, the mega company recently reorganized its Coldwell Banker brand, placing Kamini Lane in the chief executive chair shortly after former CEO M. Ryan Gorman left the company.

At the same time, the company also expanded Gehringer’s role.

This month, Lane also made her first big move as CEO, reorganizing Coldwell Banker’s regional structure and shuffling a number of leaders.

The moves all come amid the most profound housing market shift in years, with higher mortgage rates slowing sales and sapping demand across the board.

A challenging market landscape notwithstanding, both new brand presidents expressed excitement about their new roles Tuesday. Wilcox described herself as “a third-generation real estate agent,” adding that she is “thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the BHGRE network of affiliates and agents.”

“I look forward to leveraging my passion and skills for building strong brands and exceptional customer experiences so that, together, we can create a sustainable future for both the communities we serve and for our industry,” she said in the statement.

Vidal said in the statement that he is “honored to be rejoining ERA.”

“Throughout my career I have been driven by helping others meet their business and personal goals,” he continued, “and I am eager to roll up my sleeves to work side-by-side with the network as we continue to cement ERA as a premier destination for owners, agents and clients.”

