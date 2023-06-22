In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr., The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Name: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr.

Title: Managing partners of The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Experience: Link: 15 years, Carmody: 5 years

Location: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Brokerage name: The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Team size: The Agency Coeur d’Alene consists of six agents and two administrative staff

Transaction sides: Our team has had 100 transactions

Sales volume: Our team has closed $50 million in sales

How did you choose your current brokerage?

We chose The Agency because our visions are aligned. We love the boutique approach of the brokerage and working with agents who fit our brand ethos of camaraderie, collaboration and fun.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Carmody: If you put your client’s needs first and approach the industry from a position of service, it’s a lot of fun.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Be nice, honor people and build relationships. This is a people business and the more people that like you and trust you, the more successful you will be.

What makes a good leader?

Carmody: Leadership is not about telling others where and how to get someplace. It’s about going there and making a case for others to join you. We operate from a servant leadership approach, with authenticity and kindness.

Link: Great leadership means being there for people and doing what’s right when no one is watching.  Being optimistic and helping people be the best versions of themselves. It’s really about having people want to build something with you.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

There are many ways to build a real estate career. Don’t be afraid to blaze a new trail and think outside the box while incorporating your passions.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Christy Murdock is a freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×