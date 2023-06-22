In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Broker Spotlight: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr., The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Name: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr.

Title: Managing partners of The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Experience: Link: 15 years, Carmody: 5 years

Location: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Brokerage name: The Agency Coeur d’Alene

Team size: The Agency Coeur d’Alene consists of six agents and two administrative staff

Transaction sides: Our team has had 100 transactions

Sales volume: Our team has closed $50 million in sales

How did you choose your current brokerage?

We chose The Agency because our visions are aligned. We love the boutique approach of the brokerage and working with agents who fit our brand ethos of camaraderie, collaboration and fun.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Carmody: If you put your client’s needs first and approach the industry from a position of service, it’s a lot of fun.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Be nice, honor people and build relationships. This is a people business and the more people that like you and trust you, the more successful you will be.

What makes a good leader?

Carmody: Leadership is not about telling others where and how to get someplace. It’s about going there and making a case for others to join you. We operate from a servant leadership approach, with authenticity and kindness.

Link: Great leadership means being there for people and doing what’s right when no one is watching. Being optimistic and helping people be the best versions of themselves. It’s really about having people want to build something with you.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

There are many ways to build a real estate career. Don’t be afraid to blaze a new trail and think outside the box while incorporating your passions.

