The first phase of the luxury brand’s new website design includes new video assets, imagery and informative pages that are adaptable by location, including new currency and property measurement options, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

The new and revamped website design of luxury brokerage The Agency has officially gone live, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

The first phase of updates, which the firm initially informed Inman about last September, is now up at TheAgencyRE.com for all to see.

Credit: The Agency

The site includes a fresh look while preserving the luxury brand’s integrity with new video assets, imagery and informative pages that are adaptable by location. Upgrades were made with feedback from The Agency’s agents and brokers across the globe, the firm said.

Shane Gazzo | LinkedIn

“The new website was designed to reflect the modern, sophisticated and visually compelling aspects of The Agency brand,” Shane Gazzo, The Agency’s creative director, said in a statement emailed to Inman. “The creative team curated imagery, video and design elements that allow the lifestyles we curate and the real estate we represent to take center stage.

“We wanted our global regions and our incredible portfolio of properties around the world to be the stars of the show.”

In addition to its chic new look, the website has improved functionality, most notably including an advanced system of optimization for internationalization. Those new features for internationalization include enhanced pages for Featured Regions, Listings, Press and Magazine and Careers (targeted at agent recruitment).

The website’s landing page includes a video with rotating clips from The Agency’s global locations. | The Agency

Property measurement and currency conversions are currently live on the site for international users.

The next stage of website upgrades will include multiple language options among other improvements.

