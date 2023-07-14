Social media is a busy space. Maris Callahan Messervey explains that you need more than a pretty feed full of graphic designs and property listings to stand out from the crowd. Here’s her advice on how to refresh your social media feed next time you feel stuck.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

You know that having an active social media presence is non-negotiable for real estate agents in 2023. You can build your brand, develop new relationships and nurture your existing audience, all from an app right in the palm of your hand.

So, you listen to all of the real estate marketing podcasts, you’ve followed all of the experts on social media, and maybe you’ve even invested in a course or two to teach you what to do, but you’re still not sure what to post besides your listings, client testimonials and closing announcements.

If you want to be known as the go-to real estate agent in your local community, you don’t need a picture-perfect feed full of real estate tips and beautiful homes. You need to give your followers a firsthand look at who you are and what it’s like to work with you.

Here’s how to keep your social media feed looking fresh and modern while also engaging your audience in your content.

Use brand photography

Your followers are probably not following you to see pictures of pretty houses; they can follow Architectural Digest or Elle Decor for that.

They’re following you because they want to see you in action. But when you’re busy running your business and focusing on your clients, it can be hard to remember to snap those in-the-moment photos for social media.

Instead, hire a brand photographer and, once or twice a year, do a photo shoot where you recreate some of the things you do on a typical day.

Go beyond the professional headshots and think about the types of photos that represent you best. For example, you sitting on the couch working on your laptop with your dog by your side, making your morning coffee while you’re on the phone with a client or carrying bags full of staging props up a driveaway in high heels.

Pro Tip: If you don’t have a listing that’s photo-ready, you can find homes and photography studios that rent by the hour on websites like Home Studio List or Peerspace.

Get personal

Humans innately want to connect with other humans on a personal level. Your clients will always be more interested in talking to you about your new puppy or your recent vacation in the Caribbean than they will about tax proration.

Think of social media not as a thing you do to advertise your business but as a place that you go to build relationships and nurture connections, like a networking event.

When you’re at a networking event, nobody wants to get stuck talking to that one person who only wants to talk about their work.

Be sure that amidst the important business content that you share on social media, you sprinkle in your personality, hobbies and unique perspectives, too.

That might include posts about:

Hobbies/what you like to do for fun

A favorite show, movie or book you practically have memorized

Local businesses you frequent

Your family/kids/pets

Volunteer work/charitable endeavors

Local events you’ve attended

A favorite food or beverage you are obsessed with

Your “why” or passion that drives you

A special skill or talent you possess

A musician, band or artist you love

Think local

You live and work in a community that is vibrant and exciting, so be sure to give your audience glimpses of what their lives could look like when they live in your city. Sharing your favorite local spots also helps keep your content relevant to people who aren’t currently in the market to buy or sell.

Snap a quick photo or short video next time you’re at your local coffee shop having a morning latte or picking up your dog from the groomer.

Share your best recommendations from home improvement vendors to wine bars for date night, and watch as you become your friends’ and clients’ go-to resource anytime they need anything.

Now, you have your target audience thinking about you before they need you, and when they do, you’re going to be the first person at the top of their minds.

Incorporate video

You don’t need to make dancing videos, but you might want to consider incorporating face-to-camera style video into your marketing strategy, especially for dense topics like market updates or local economics.

Graphic design templates full of numbers and statistics are informative, but they rarely stop the scroll and can make your feed look cluttered and crowded.

Instead of posting your market data, interpret what those numbers mean for local homeowners in a short-form Instagram Reel or Story video. Highlighting two or three important things that your followers need to know, and break it down briefly and simply in 30 seconds or less.

At the end of the day, social media is less about the aesthetics of your feed and more about how engaging your content is. When you post a variety of types of content, stick to a consistent posting cadence and balance the amount of business and personal content in your feed, you’ll create a loyal and engaged audience that keeps you top of mind.

Maris Callahan Messervey is a national social media coach, mentor, media-trained public speaker, and founder of Social Broker. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Instagram.