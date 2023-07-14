Experts say the luxury market is insulated from the rest of the economy. While that might be true in some years, it doesn’t feel like the case right now, with everyone navigating a surprisingly uncertain economy and extremely tight inventory.

The best luxury agents, however, have been through this before — think 2008, 2001, and even further back into the previous century.

The best and smartest among them will be at Inman Luxury Connect to share their tactics for growing and thriving — even when it’s hard out there.

Naturally, from the Luxury stage, there will be the smartest talk about selling high-end properties in today’s market, as well as tactics for growing teams — and navigating a new set of tough conversations with clients. But Inman Luxury Connect will also turn an eye to the new technologies like ChatGPT and AI that are changing the way agents and brokers work with their clients.

Inman Luxury Connect brings together industry trailblazers, innovators and visionaries in the high-end and luxury markets under one roof. A few of the speakers who will take the stage next month are:

Jon Grauman, founder and principal of Grauman Rosenfeld, is ranked as one of America’s top Realtors. His expertise and determination have propelled him to success … and to Netflix! Joyce Rey, head of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division in Southern California, has more than $6 billion in real estate transactions and a clientele that includes A-list celebrities. Kofi Nartey, CEO of Globl RED, is the go-to broker for celebrities, prominent sports figures and affluent clientele around the globe. Paul Benson, CEO of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group, has been regularly ranked the No. 1 agent in Utah for the past 10 years with over 1,000 transactions and $2 billion in closed sales. Jonathan Spears, founder of Spears Group & Compass 30A, has provided superior service and expertise that have allowed him to close over $1.5 billion in career sales. Dolly Lenz, owner of Dolly Lenz Real Estate, has sold an unprecedented $12 billion-plus in properties throughout her career. Carrie Wells, broker associate of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, has earned her title of Colorado’s top agent, selling $3 billion in sales over 25 years. Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, is known for his creativity with marketing, publicity and technology. Learn how he has sold over $2 billion in real estate. Carrie McCormick, luxury broker of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, has solidified her place among the top 1 percent of Realtors in Chicago, and will be sharing her insights on stage. Gary Gold, luxury property specialist at Coldwell Banker, has secured ultra-high net worth sales and will be sharing his insights and digital marketing strategies with attendees next month.

The speakers mentioned above, each with their own unique expertise and unparalleled success, are just a glimpse into the wealth of knowledge and inspiration that awaits attendees, so be sure to check out the full agenda here.

In today’s market, coming together as a community is more important than ever. Don’t miss the opportunity for self-investment and career growth at Inman Luxury Connect. Participate in unparalleled networking opportunities, connect with industry power players and forge valuable new connections. Elevate your brand and make plans to join us Aug. 7-8.

