Named for its distinctive wing-shaped roof that resembles a butterfly, the property was designed and built by architect Frank Wynkoop in 1951. The sale marks one of the priciest ever to close in the area.

A property known as The Butterfly House located in Carmel, California, has sold for $29 million, marking one of the area’s priciest sales to date, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Named for its distinctive wing-shaped roof that resembles a butterfly, the property was designed and built by architect Frank Wynkoop in 1951. Since then, it’s undergone a complete renovation and restoration by L.A. designer Jamie Bush which was completed in 2016, the listing description states.

Venture capitalist Kevin Comolli and his wife, Hannah Comolli, purchased the property for $16.5 million in 2014, according to records. The couple said they are “delighted to pass the baton to the new owner,” in an email sent to The WSJ.

“The home fits so beautifully in with nature, its balance and longevity changed our lives for the better,” Kevin Comolli said.

The buyer’s identity is not yet known. Tim Allen, of Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the buyer, and Carmel Realty Co.’s Shelly Mitchell Lynch represented the sellers.

The home's wing-like roof inspired its name. | Zillow Views from the living area | Zillow The home also features a patio that sits above the water. | Zillow A view of the rear of the house | Zillow The property features an interior courtyard with a pool and hot tub. | Zillow Views from the primary bedroom | Zillow The home office | Zillow

The 3,700-square-foot property sits on a granite outcropping over the ocean. It includes three bedrooms, an office and a media room, as well as an interior courtyard with a kidney-shaped pool and hot tub. The property also features a private beach with a swimming cove.

The Comollis first listed the property in August 2022 for $40 million. They told The WSJ they had relocated to Beverly Hills where they renovated a 1920s Tudor home.

The sale marks one of the priciest to ever close in Carmel and follows actor Brad Pitt’s purchase of another historic home in the area last year for $40 million.

