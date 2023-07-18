In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Building off a successful 2022 International Day of Giving, Century 21 has expanded its philanthropic efforts to a week-long event, aptly named the International Week of Giving.

From July 24 to 28, Century 21-affiliated companies will host charity events for several causes, such as food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health and the environment.

“As a network of real estate professionals, the Century 21 brand is committed to elevating communities across the country and around the world,” C21 President and CEO Mike Miedler said in a written statement. “As integral members of the neighborhoods they serve, this commitment goes far beyond just helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.”

“It also means stepping up when your neighbors, your friends and those underrepresented communities are most in need,” he added. “We are thrilled to celebrate the Century 21 International Week of Giving by highlighting the amazing efforts that our relentless affiliated brokers and agents are putting forward every single day to make a true local impact.”

The Century 21 brand is joining in the goodwill through a pledge to match up to $50,000 in donations to Easterseals, a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities through healthcare, education and job opportunities. Century 21 has supported Easterseals since 1979, with a lifetime giving total of $135.4 million.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Century 21 brand and its network members for their longtime commitment to Easterseals,” Easterseals president and CEO Kendra Davenport said. “We continue to be amazed by the extraordinary efforts of CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America — from annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together.”

She added, “Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.”

Here are a few Century 21 philanthropic events to support:

Century 21 Tenace will host its second annual walk-a-thon on Wednesday, July 19. The South Florida affiliated company’s brokers, agents and staff members from its Coral Springs, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and St. Lucie offices will walk a combined 121 miles to raise $15,000 for Easterseals South Florida. Community members are asked to join in as sponsors. Find out how to support C21 Tenace here.



Century 21 Broker Business Advocacy Association will host its second annual charity golf tournament at Picatinny Golf Club on Saturday, July 28, in Wharton, New Jersey. The Broker Business Advocacy Association, which facilitates peer-to-peer learning opportunities for C21 brokers across the nation, raised $12,000 during its 2022 tournament and hopes to exceed that goal this year.

Indiana-based Century 21 Elite is supporting Catholic Charities of Terre Haute and Habitat for Humanity. C21 Elite will host several events, including a Wine & Canvas; a hygiene drive; a pajama drive; and a Brokers, Botox and Brunch Mini Health Market to support each nonprofit. They’ll cap off the week with a free neighborhood party with food, games, music and a foam party. Representatives from Catholic Charities of Terre Haute and Habitat for Humanity will be there to receive the donations.

The affiliated company also hosts weekly Meals on Wheels volunteer opportunities every Wednesday.

Century 21 Triangle Group will use its week to uplift Feeding the Carolinas. Agents from the Group’s seven offices will volunteer at their respective Food Bank locations, hosting food drives at their offices and donating money to Interfaith Food Shuttle that serves Raleigh.

