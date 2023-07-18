Lloyd spent about four years at Compass before her move, Inman has exclusively learned. She has helped facilitate nearly $200 million in sales across New York City over the course of her roughly 10-year career.

One of New York City’s top-producing luxury agents Deanna Lloyd has left Compass for Brown Harris Stevens, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

Over the course of Lloyd’s roughly 10-year real estate career, she has helped facilitate nearly $200 million in sales across the city. Her clients include fashion and entertainment executives, venture capitalists and power players in the tech startup community. Lloyd has also consistently been named to RealTrends’ America’s Best list, which acknowledges the top 1.5 percent of agents across the U.S.

“Deanna is a star and her early success is a testament to her commitment to customer service, discretion and knowledge of the New York City real estate market,” CEO of BHS Bess Freedman said in a statement. “She has definitely found a home here at Brown Harris Stevens.”

While continuing to service her client base, Lloyd will also work closely with BHS’ Jill Bernard, who is currently director of sales at 1289 Lexington Avenue. Lloyd and Bernard have a total of more than 20 years of industry experience combined when it comes to selling townhouses, co-ops, condos and new developments in Manhattan, which they’ll draw upon for sales at 1289 Lexington Avenue.

“BHS is the most venerable real estate brand in New York City and an incredibly creative tour-de-force when it comes to supporting agents and their business,” Lloyd said in a statement. “Their personalized approach and reach will benefit my clients, and I am really excited to take my career to the next level with BHS.”

Lloyd worked at Compass for about four years before making the move to BHS recently. Prior to that, she was with Stribling & Associates for about two years and before that with Engel & Völkers for nearly three years.

Before transitioning to real estate, Lloyd worked in public relations for high-end fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton. Her degree is from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a concentration in advertising and marketing communications.

Lloyd will be based out of BHS’ 445 Park Ave. office in Manhattan.

