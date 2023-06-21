In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Most real estate agents practically live in their cars, so it’s important to make all of that driving time count. For many, that means listening to audiobooks, or in many cases, podcasts. Whether you’re a true crime aficionado or you love listening to celebrity interviews, your podcast of choice can be a source of insight, inspiration and entertainment.

Because we’re always looking for the latest and greatest (and we’re podcast fans ourselves), let us know: What podcast are you addicted to right now? Are you a frequent podcast listener, or do you have one or two faves? Have you ever been a guest on someone’s pod, or does listening to a podcast make you curious about starting your own? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.