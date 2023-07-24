Compass Head of Coaching Courtney Smith said the brokerage’s new data-powered Performance Tracker tool will enable agents and team leaders to track gross commission income, sales volume and other data.

NYC-based real estate firm Compass has added a new agent productivity tool to its tech platform, according to an announcement on Monday.

The tool, simply named Performance Tracker, enables agents and team leaders to seamlessly track closed gross commission income, closed sales volume, closed deals and average transaction price on a simple-to-use dashboard integrated with the Compass CRM and Business Tracker.

In addition to tracking sales metrics, Compass affiliates can set annual individual and team sales goals. After creating a goal, the Performance Tracker uses company-wide CRM and Business Tracker data to provide tactical guidance.

The tracker can make recommendations on the number of contacts to connect with per day, help users edit their goals based on past performance data and send helpful reminders about buyer and seller sales conversion rates.

Agents and team leaders can edit goals by clicking the view annual team goals button at the top of the dashboard. At the bottom of the pop-up with the goals summary will be a second button that allows users to make edits.

Compass Head of Coaching Courtney Smith said the Tracker is paramount in helping Compass affiliates supercharge their productivity with straightforward, data-driven insights.

“Performance Tracker helps agents visualize their path to success, providing clear benchmarks for achieving desired targets,” Compass Head of Coaching Courtney Smith said in a statement on Monday. “Whether an agent aims to reach a specific commission figure or close a certain number of deals, Performance Tracker calculates the required actions and targets to achieve those goals.”

The Performance Tracker is the latest in a line of pivotal tech updates for Compass, which in 2021 outlined its plan to create the ultimate all-in-one platform for its agents.

Over the past month, the NYC-based brokerage introduced title and escrow integration in Southern California, and its luxury arm launched its first international referral program with Paris-based brokerage BARNES International.

