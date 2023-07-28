Bryan Knisley previously ran his own brokerage and completed stints at RE/MAX and Keller Williams. He’s bringing 27 agents with him to eXp, according to the company.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

As the ongoing competition for the best agents continues across the U.S., eXp Realty announced this week that it has recruited a top-producing veteran agent and his team in Las Vegas.

Bryan Knisley has worked in the Las Vegas market for more than 20 years, most recently as the broker-owner of Better Life Realty. Knisley will shut down his company to work at eXp, according to a statement from eXp.

Better Life Realty did more than $66 million in sales volume across 149 deals last year, the statement goes on to note. Twenty-seven of Knisley’s 35 agents are making the move with him to eXp, the brokerage told Inman.

Prior to founding his own brokerage, Knisley spent about a decade at RE/MAX, followed by a couple of years at Keller Williams. He won multiple awards while working at those companies, including the top team for overall production at Keller Williams in 2014 and the No. 6 agent in the world in 2013 at RE/MAX.

EXp has long been a recruiting powerhouse and spent years with a rapidly growing headcount. By 2021, company founder Glenn Sanford was floating the possibility that eXp would someday have 500,000 total agents across the globe.

Amid a cooler market and shrinking numbers of Realtors, eXp’s growth has slowed over the last year. In January, Sanford attributed the “lull” in growth to “attrition in the industry at large.”

But eXp and most other brokerages are still out there competing for top talent. Case in point, Compass and Coldwell Banker have both also recently announced major recruiting victories — wins that in those cases fueled a growing rivalry between the brands.

In Knisley’s case, his path to eXp followed a familiar one for people joining the virtual brokerage: Other agents convinced him to come on board.

“He found eXp influencers Garth Ward and Mike Sherrard,” eXp’s statement explains. “Their use of social media to tell dynamic stories about sales and growth were game changers. His discussions with Mike left him envisioning a business that would truly reward both him and my agents for their hard work and dedication.

“And the rest, as they say, is history.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II