In a world of possibilities, success can sometimes hinge on being in the right place at the right time. It’s about putting yourself in situations where luck can strike. And there’s no better place to make it all happen than at Inman Connect Las Vegas. This event is not just a conference, it’s a platform that empowers real estate professionals like you to unlock the keys to success, even during tumultuous times.

3,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, 900+ real estate brands

The real estate market is ever-evolving and staying ahead of the curve in today’s market is crucial. Inman Connect Las Vegas provides a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and panel discussions that explore cutting-edge strategies, disruptive technologies and innovative solutions. Learn from industry visionaries, soak up their wisdom and elevate your business in today’s landscape.

Setting the stage for innovation

Inman Connect is a stage where visionaries and disruptors push the boundaries of what’s possible. From captivating keynotes to separate tracks such as Agent Connect, Broker Connect, and Tech & Data, you’ll find yourself surrounded by forward-thinking strategies that will reshape the way you approach your business. 

Making connections that matter

At Inman Connect, connections transcend mere exchanges of business cards. They’re indicative of shared passions and shared goals. Rub shoulders with industry leaders and build relationships with like-minded professionals at Agent Networking, Broker Networking, Teams Networking or Cocktails at Connect. It’s in these moments that game-changing partnerships are formed. 

Will we see you there?

Inman Connect is more than just an event, it’s a catalyst for change. By stepping into the vibrant world of possibilities it offers, you’re giving yourself the chance for new professional opportunities and growth. You can’t get struck by luck unless you stand in front of it — so mark your calendars for Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Register now

Connect early with attendees and the Inman Community!

