Glennda Baker

Glennda Baker, associate broker at Glennda Baker & Associates

With 30 years of expertise, Glennda Baker is a renowned Atlanta broker known as the Queen of Real Estate Video. Her viral success on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube has educated agents worldwide on building generational wealth through real estate.

 

 

Jason CassityJason Cassity, team leader at The Cassity Team REAL Broker

Join Jason Cassity, a 10-year industry veteran and team leader of The Cassity Team at REAL in San Diego, CA, for non-obvious marketing strategies to amplify your brand and listings at Inman Connect. Dive into his engaging session and uncover creative marketing approaches.

 

 

 

Katie LanceKatie Lance, CEO and founder of Katie Lance Consulting

Longtime Inman crowd favorite and CEO and co-founder of Katie Lance Consulting, Katie Lance, is a renowned keynote speaker and expert in social media. She has helped numerous real estate agents and brokers achieve remarkable results, without sacrificing valuable time.

 

 

Chelsea PeitzChelsea Peitz, CEO and president at Chelsea Peitz Consulting

Chelsea Peitz, the national director of social sales for Fidelity National Financial, is a renowned real estate keynote speaker and leading expert in leveraging social media to build powerful brands and generate leads.

 

 

Stacie Staub

Stacie Staub, CEO of West + Main Homes

Stacie Staub has 15-plus years of experience in residential sales and industry marketing. With a passion for aiding agents in organic business growth, Staub will share at Inman Connect innovative ways to leverage AI for improved efficiency and expanding client bases.

 

 

Giselle Ugarte, online performance coach at Action-Forward; Talent Brokerage

Giselle Ugarte, the CEO of Action-Forward, is a renowned marketing consultant and online performance coach. As a verified creator on TikTok, she delivers captivating keynotes and provides customized training for real estate professionals.

 

