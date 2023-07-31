In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

In a bold move demonstrating that mortgage lending is just one component of the company’s larger fintech strategy, Rocket Companies has hired an expert in consumer product and design from outside of the company as its new chief executive officer.

Varun Krishna, 41, a veteran fintech executive who has held product-management roles at companies, including Intuit, PayPal, Groupon and Microsoft, will succeed interim CEO Bill Emerson on Sept. 5.

In addition to overseeing the Rocket Companies’ stable of brands — which includes consumer finance app Rocket Money, real estate brokerage Rocket Homes and title insurance provider Amrock — Krishna will take on a dual role as CEO of Rocket Mortgage.

Rocket Companies founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert called Krishna “a visionary leader with a proven track record of helping consumers achieve financial freedom” who has “delivered innovative, technology-driven client experiences for complex personal transactions in large, fragmented markets.”

Krishna’s experience “aligns perfectly with Rocket’s vision, making him the ideal person to drive growth, strong performance and operational excellence at Rocket,” Gilbert said in a statement.

Shares in Rocket Companies, which have traded for as little as $5.97 and as much as $11.38 in the last year, surged as high as $11.22 Monday on the news before closing at $10.93, up 10 cents from Friday’s close.

A computer engineer by training — he holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject from Canada’s University of Waterloo — Krishna has more than 20 years of experience in product design and product management. In his last role at Intuit, Krishna oversaw a suite of consumer and tax products and services, including TurboTax and TurboTax Live.

While Rocket relinquished its title as the nation’s biggest mortgage lender last year to United Wholesale Mortgage, executives say it’s poised to make a comeback not only in mortgage but by cross-marketing other products and services to unlock “the lifetime value of the client.”

Driving the strategy is Rocket’s 2021 acquisition of Truebill, a personal finance app that tracks spending and helps users budget and boost their credit scores, for $1.27 billion. Last year Rocket rebranded Truebill as Rocket Money and connected the personal finance app to the rest of the company’s platform, allowing Rocket to market mortgages and other services to users.

Truebill co-founder and CEO Haroon Mokhtarzada has stayed on as Rocket Money’s CEO, helping roll out products like a new Visa rewards card that incentivizes first-time homebuyers to choose Rocket Mortgage when financing their homes.

While it remains to be seen if Rocket Companies can pull the fintech pivot off — the company posted a $411 million quarterly net loss in May — 2023 may be remembered as the year of the changing of the guard at the mortgage giant.

CEO Jay Farner, who presided over Rocket Companies’ 2020 initial public offering and initiated the company’s transition to a fintech platform, retired on June 1 after 27 years with the company.

With Krishna coming on board, Rocket Mortgage CEO Bob Walters — who also serves as president and chief operating officer of Rocket Companies — will retire on Sept. 5.

Emerson, a former Rocket Mortgage CEO who was serving as vice chairman of Rock Holdings when he took over the interim CEO role at Rocket Companies this summer, will remain on the company’s board of directors and help Krishna transition into his new role.

“Having served as CEO of Rocket Mortgage, our flagship business, for 15 years, Bill [Emerson] is the right person to work alongside Varun going forward to ensure a seamless transition,” Gilbert said.

“Rocket has a rock-solid foundation and tremendous potential, with its comprehensive ecosystem and industry-renowned technology, strong brand and award-winning client service,” Krishna said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Bill, the board and Rocket’s exceptionally talented team members to drive the company’s future success and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Companies under the Rocket umbrella include:

