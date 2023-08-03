The partnership gives Tom Ferry’s network of real estate professionals access to the client satisfaction and retention platform, according to a statement.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Automated engagement company Client Giant announced this week a new partnership with a leading real estate coach.

Tom Ferry, one of the real estate industry’s most prominent coaches, has partnered with Client Giant, giving his network of real estate professionals access to the client satisfaction and retention platform.

Founded in 2018 by Southern California agents Jeff Jackel and Jay O’Brien, Client Giant uses automation to help entrepreneurs keep in touch with past clients in order to drive both referrals and retention. The company offers several packages and offerings tailored specifically for the real estate industry, including personalized gifts and experiences.

“Client Giant is an effortless solution to one of the biggest pain points and opportunities for real estate professionals – keeping up with past clients,” Ferry said in a statement. “Client Giant’s unique, hyper-authentic approach ensures that you stay connected in the most impactful way possible, leading to boosted client loyalty and a steady stream of passionate referrals. Truly a no-brainer for any agent looking to grow and sustain their business.”

A 2023 Inman Power Player, Ferry is a top-ranked coach and founder of the coaching company Ferry International which employs a team of more than 150 coaches with a stated mission to “hold professionals accountable to fulfill their greatness.”

“Tom Ferry is one of the most prominent figures in real estate, training some of the highest performers in the industry,” O’Brien said. “This partnership underscores the value Client Giant brings to the real estate industry. From offer to even well after closing, Client Giant helps foster long-term client loyalty, create lasting impressions and gain a competitive advantage.”

Email Ben Verde