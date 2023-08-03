The partnership gives Tom Ferry’s network of real estate professionals access to the client satisfaction and retention platform, according to a statement.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Automated engagement company Client Giant announced this week a new partnership with a leading real estate coach.

Tom Ferry, one of the real estate industry’s most prominent coaches, has partnered with Client Giant, giving his network of real estate professionals access to the client satisfaction and retention platform.

Founded in 2018 by  Southern California agents Jeff Jackel and Jay O’Brien, Client Giant uses automation to help entrepreneurs keep in touch with past clients in order to drive both referrals and retention. The company offers several packages and offerings tailored specifically for the real estate industry, including personalized gifts and experiences.

“Client Giant is an effortless solution to one of the biggest pain points and opportunities for real estate professionals – keeping up with past clients,” Ferry said in a statement. “Client Giant’s unique, hyper-authentic approach ensures that you stay connected in the most impactful way possible, leading to boosted client loyalty and a steady stream of passionate referrals. Truly a no-brainer for any agent looking to grow and sustain their business.”

A 2023 Inman Power Player, Ferry is a top-ranked coach and founder of the coaching company Ferry International which employs a team of more than 150 coaches with a stated mission to “hold professionals accountable to fulfill their greatness.”

Tom Ferry is one of the most prominent figures in real estate, training some of the highest performers in the industry,” O’Brien said. “This partnership underscores the value Client Giant brings to the real estate industry. From offer to even well after closing, Client Giant helps foster long-term client loyalty, create lasting impressions and gain a competitive advantage.”

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×