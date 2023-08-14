Compass has recruited the second-largest Coldwell Banker teams in Denver and Seattle, the Infinity Pros team and the Get Happy At Home team. They are the 51st and 52nd agents or teams to move from Coldwell Banker to Compass this year.

Coldwell Banker and Compass’ months-long recruiting war isn’t over.

Former top-performing Coldwell Banker teams Infinity Pros and Get Happy at Home both announced they’re leaving the 117-year-old brand for Compass — continuing the trade of top-performing agents, brokers and teams between both brokerages throughout the summer.

Denver-based Infinity Pros team earned more than $80 million in 2022 sales volume and was the second-largest Coldwell Banker team in Colorado and its 60th-largest CB team worldwide. Meanwhile, The Get Happy at Home team closed more than $90 million in 2022 sales volume and was the second-largest Coldwell Banker team in Seattle.

Infinity Pros team founder Sarah Scott-Wilson said the move to Compass will give her six-agent team access to more effective technology and enable them to improve their customer service.

“Our team is thrilled to collaborate with the best real estate agents in Colorado,” Scott-Wilson said in a written statement on Monday. “The agent-centric support and innovative Compass technology platform will help us to take our business to new levels of success while elevating our client experience.”

The Infinity Pros team serves homebuyers and sellers in the Denver area, with its reach extending to highly-sought luxury mountain properties in Evergreen, Golden, Conifer, Morrison, Lakewood and Littleton. The team recently won Coldwell Banker’s International President’s Team Premier award, which goes to the top 1 percent of all sales associates and representatives across the company’s global network.

The team will move from its current Lakewood location to Compass’ Denver Tech Center.

“We look forward to seeing the Infinity Pros team thrive with the backing of the best support and technology in the real estate industry,” Compass Regional Vice President Heather Bustos said of the team’s value as Compass strengthens its presence in Colorado. “The team is well known for its vast knowledge of the Denver Metro area, specializing in the South, West and Foothill communities, and passion for client service, making them a welcome addition to the growing family of Compass agents serving Colorado.”

In Seattle, Get Happy at Home team founder Matt Miner provided a similar statement to Scott-Wilson as to why he’s moving his three-person team to Compass.

“We’re excited to be working alongside the best real estate agents in Washington,” he said in a separate statement. “The Compass platform will bring more efficiency to our business to spur new growth and better serve our clients.”

Get Happy at Home has been servicing buyers and sellers in Seattle and Bellevue since 2006 and was previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker Bain.

“We are excited to welcome the Get Happy at Home team and Kim Stevenson to our growing family of Compass agents serving Washington,” Compass Northwest Regional Vice President Cris Nelson said of the team. “The best agents in Washington continue to choose the proven advantage of the Compass platform and innovative new tools like Performance Tracker.”

In addition to nabbing two of Coldwell Banker’s top-ranking teams, Compass also highlighted the addition of the Seattle Kraken’s preferred agent Kim Stevenson.

Stevenson launched her real estate career in 2012 after a 13-year tenure as the National Hockey League’s charitable donations coordinator. Stevenson spent the majority of her career with independent brokerage John L. Scott Real Estate, where she won the Top 1 percent in Washington Real Estate Award and “Rookie of The Year” in Washington Real Estate.

Like Scott-Wilson and Miner, Stevenson said she’s excited to leverage Compass’ tech platform.

“Managing my business across markets is simplified thanks to the convenience of the Compass platform,” she said. “My clients rely on me for my expertise and communication when buying a home, and I look forward to leveraging Compass tools to their benefit.”

In July, Dallas-based The Castro Group moved from Coldwell Banker to Compass and San Francisco-based The Swann Group switched its affiliation from Compass to Coldwell Banker. The back-and-forth movement continued into August, with Compass’ No. 1 large team in Pittsburgh, the Reed and Shutey team going to Coldwell Banker Realty.

In a previous Inman article, Compass said five of its recent recruits are “win-backs” — sometimes also referred to as “boomerang” agents — who had previously been with the company.

“Agents’ and teams’ decision to join Compass speaks volumes about the value we provide through our collaborative culture and cutting-edge technology,” Compass President of Growth and Communications Rory Golod told Inman.

