The couple have been together since 2019 and recently completed a two-year renovation on a Georgian-style home they purchased together in 2020, according to reports.

The “Property Brother” will soon be a “Property Husband.”

Jonathan Scott, co-host of HGTV’s Property Brothers, is now engaged to actor Zooey Deschanel of Elf and New Girl fame.

The couple of four years made it official while on a family trip to Scotland over the weekend, People reported. Scott proposed on Sunday with Deschanel’s two children, eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie in tow, and Deschanel’s unwavering response was “Yes!”

The couple made it Instagram official on Monday with identical posts showing the pair posed in front of a Scottish stone castle and Deschanel revealing her new clear, purple and pink stone ring set into the shape of a flower. “Forever starts now,” the post caption reads, with smiling heart emojis and an infinity symbol.

The location was significant for Scott, as both he and his twin, Drew Scott, have incorporated their Scottish heritage into important moments in their lives. For instance, both brothers wore kilts at Drew’s wedding in 2018. Their father, Jim Scott, immigrated to Canada from Scotland as a teenager.

The couple first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings. Deschanel’s sister, Emily Deschanel, stars in the crime series Bones. Shortly after that initial meeting, the quartet went out on their own to sing karaoke together in L.A., People reported at the time.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” a People source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

During an April 2020 episode of the podcast At Home, which is hosted by Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, Jonathan opened up about “flirting so hard” with Zooey the day they met on set that “the show’s producer had to cut a bunch of it out.”

“I thought I was playing it cool,” he added jokingly.

Zooey and Jonathan were first seen holding hands while on a dinner date in September 2019. Later that month they confirmed the relationship while attending a taping of Dancing with the Stars and sharing a tender kiss while seated in the front row.

In October 2019, Zooey also attended the wedding of Drew and Jonathan’s older brother, J.D., as Jonathan’s date. The pair dressed up as Batman and Catwoman for the Halloween-themed wedding.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the couple decided to quarantine together and bonded over their shared love of music. In addition to her acting career, Zooey also performs in the musical group She & Him with singer M. Ward, and Jonathan has released a few of his own songs with Drew.

Then in December 2020, Zooey also made her debut on HGTV with an appearance in the premiere of Season 2 of Celebrity IOU. In the episode, she teams up with the twins to surprise her best friend with a home renovation.

The couple also purchased a 1938 Georgian-style home in L.A. together in June 2020 and recently completed a huge, two-year renovation on the property.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” Zooey said of the first time the couple laid eyes on the property, which they dubbed “The Park House,” because Zooey’s kids thought it looked like a park when they first saw the property’s enormous sycamore trees, rose garden and expansive lawn.

Both Zooey and Jonathan have been previously married.

In 2019, Zooey announced the separation from her husband of four years and her children’s father, Jacob Pechenik. Prior to that, she was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Jonathan was married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2010. After that, he dated a producer of the Scott brothers’ production company, Jacinta Kuznetsov, from 2015 to 2018.

