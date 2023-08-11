The Amazon founder and third-richest person in the world reportedly purchased a three-bedroom property on Indian Creek, a barrier island off Miami.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Jeff Bezos’ rapidly expanding real estate portfolio has reached Indian Creek, the artificial barrier island off of Miami nicknamed the “billionaire bunker.”

According to a report in Bloomberg, Bezos has paid $68 million for a 2.8-acre estate on the island.

The Amazon founder and third-richest person in the world reportedly purchased a three-bedroom property that was previously owned by MTM Star International, a company with ties to Panama.

An unnamed source told Bloomberg that Bezos is also considering other properties in the area. Bezos has not commented publicly on the purchase.

Zillow ranked Indian Creek as the most expensive municipality in the United States. The barrier island city has its own distinct government and police force. The island counts Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and billionaire investor Carl Icahn among its property owners, allowing its reputation as a “billionaire bunker.” Bezos’ net worth of $163 billion will instantly make him the richest inhabitant of Indian Creek.

The purchase is something of a homecoming for the Amazon founder, who graduated high school in Miami and whose parents own properties in Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

Bezos has a massive and continuously expanding real estate portfolio that spans across the country and includes a nine-acre Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $165 million in 2020, an estate in Maui, a $96 million apartment in New York City and a $500 million mega-yacht named Koru.

Email Ben Verde