The partnership will allow RE/MAX real estate agents full access to digital floor plans created by CubiCasa now that the company is an “Approved Supplier” on the brokerage’s online Marketplace.

Finland-based, digital floor plan creator CubiCasa is now a part of RE/MAX’s Marketplace as an “Approved Supplier,” Inman has learned.

Owned by Clear Capital, CubiCasa announced the partnership Tuesday in a joint statement, saying more than 50,000 RE/MAX agents will now have access to tools that allow agents to embed interior home data in their marketing efforts.

“CubiCasa is thrilled to join forces with RE/MAX,“ CubiCasa President Jeff Allen said in a statement. “Our mission of making floor plans an integral part of every listing aligns perfectly with RE/MAX’s commitment to offering the best possible service to its network of agents.”

The company’s agent-facing mobile product produces marketable floor plans, and its mobile scanner provides construction insights and spatial dimensions to photographers, staging professionals, interior designers and contractors. Inspectors and appraisers, meanwhile, can lean on it for underwriting tasks.

Users need only activate the app and walk through a home to capture a precise floor plan and calculation of gross living area (GLA) that meet American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards.

RE/MAX agents will have access to a free trial period to create floor plans with CubeCasa, as well as access to an directory of real estate photographers already utilizing CubiCasa’s platform, according to the announcement.

Floor plans have become a marketing value-add for listing agents and the buyers who peruse those properties, allowing them to quickly understand everything from move-in efficiencies to where they may want to begin a renovation. Floor plans have become smarter, too, able to hold dynamic data, assist in the creation of 3D tours and offer another way for buyers to compare properties.

In August of last year, CubiCasa began offering free floor plan creation to agents via its mobile app. The intent, according to a company statement at the time, is “to make floor plans ubiquitous in the U.S., something that the market has needed for some time but has never had a clear path to reach.”

“With our recent technology advancements, we’re now in a position to make our product more accessible than it’s ever been,” Allen said in 2022. “By offering a free version of our mobile scanning technology in the U.S., we’re helping potential buyers make more informed decisions, while empowering agents and sellers to market their properties more effectively.”

A 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors found that 67 percent of homeshoppers consider floor plans a valuable digital asset when looking at properties. Fewer respondents, 58 percent, value virtual tours as a website asset.

Other proptechs found in RE/MAX Marketplace include data mapping solution TopHap and RentSpree.

In early 2023, RE/MAX launched an enterprise operating system in conjunction with Inside Real Estate, called MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE.

MAX/Tech will provide RE/MAX affiliates with an array of options for finding and servicing new business, starting with lead-generating IDX websites linked to a multi-faceted CRM solution with automated smart email campaign and listing marketing functionality. Each office, as well as individual teams, can manage its own local brand, listings, contacts and deals while operating from a common user interface.

