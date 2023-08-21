Compass was caught flat-footed last year when the market changed, but it executed a necessary turnaround to sustainability.

This article was shared here with the permission of Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

After 15 months of cost-cutting, Compass is free cash flow positive, making more money than it spent in Q2 2023.

Why it matters: With a high cost base and dwindling cash reserves, Compass was forced to cut operating expenses as it pivoted to a profitable, sustainable operation – which it has done.

Dig deeper: I first wrote about Compass’ cash burn problem in May 2022, and it’s been a busy 15 months.

  • Over the past year, the company has cut expenses by about 35 percent – or $500 million – through three rounds of layoffs.
  • Compass’ annual operating expenses have dropped from $1.45 billion to $950 million, with a goal of getting down to $900 million by the end of the year.

A declining market is an especially challenging time to achieve profitability.

  • As of Q2 2023, Compass’ trailing 12-month revenue was $5 billion — down from $6.7 billion a year ago.
  • This means cost control is the only realistic option available to get cash flow positive.

Compass’ cash balance has stabilized at $335 million — and, in fact, has increased for the first time in years.

  • Management clearly has confidence in the business: In July, it repaid the outstanding $150 million draw from its revolving credit facility.

What to watch: Compass isn’t entirely out of the woods yet, but it’s on a much more solid foundation.

  • This past quarter is the high-water mark for revenue; from here seasonality kicks in with progressively lower revenue for the next nine months.
  • It’s likely that cash flow will remain relatively flat for the rest of the year — the question is whether it will limit the company’s ability to invest for future growth (M&A and organic).

The bottom line: Compass’ turnaround has been an instructive case study in managing a business through a turbulent market.

  • Like many businesses, the company was caught flat-footed last year when the market changed, but it executed a necessary turnaround to sustainability.
  • The broader lesson is around adaptability — it matters less how you got to where you are, and more how quickly you can adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×