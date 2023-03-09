Growth is great, but a business is only as strong as its foundation. As you scale up, continue to prioritize the things that matter most — your clients, your team and your brand.

As your company expands, it’s important to not lose sight of the foundation that allowed you to grow. Boutique firms offer clients personalized services that they trust, and larger brokerages would do well to learn from their success.

Many consumers associate bigger entities with overextended agents who don’t care about their individual needs. In order to sustain the growth you’ve worked so hard for, client satisfaction must be at the center of your business model if you want to succeed as your business expands.

Here are some tips to maintain the boutique feel clients want even as your company continues to grow:

1. Put your clients first

Consumers are drawn to boutique firms for a reason: They want personalized, intimate services. Expanding companies should continue to cultivate a culture that makes clients feel seen and heard. This means responding to emails and phone calls promptly and also having an inviting office space where clients and visitors alike feel welcome. 

Remember, the success of your real estate business is dependent on the faith your clients have in you. 

2. Prioritize specialized knowledge

Boutique firms are typically well-versed in the local market, giving them an advantage over one-size-fits-all national chains. Exploring niche markets and gaining specialized expertise will give you authority and set you apart from the competition.

The more specific guidance you’re able to provide to clients, the more they’ll trust you and want to refer others to your services. 

3. Hire only the best

Larger firms often fall into the trap of hiring part-timers who can’t deliver the level of professionalism and expertise that clients deserve. This erodes consumer trust and damages your brand reputation.

Due to the nature of their size, boutique firms cultivate small teams of highly effective, driven agents. To maintain a competitive edge, prioritize hiring only the best and the brightest who you see growing with you as you continue to scale your business.

 4. Maintain a strong brand identity

Without a nationally recognized name to rely on, boutique firms are vigilant about cultivating a company culture and brand identity. No matter the size of your business, strong branding is essential to your success.

As your company expands, take the time to make sure that your marketing materials are unique, relevant, and up-to-date. Be ready to change with the times and identify new methods of connecting with your target customer base, including utilizing emerging social media platforms.

Clients want to get a sense of who they’re working with and branding is your key to showing them what you’re all about as a trusted company and brand.

5. Don’t lose what sets you apart

Growth is great, but a business is only as strong as its foundation. As you scale up, continue to prioritize the things that matter most — your clients, your team and your brand.

Expanding firms that can maintain a boutique feel are guaranteed to have a leg up on the competition. Boutique white glove service is vital to your success.

Rainy Hake Austin is President of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with her on Instagram.

