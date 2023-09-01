No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: The latest on the scandal rocking NAR.

From the early hours of Saturday morning through an action-packed week, real estate agents, associational leadership, social media influencers and industry analysts have been riveted by the unfolding news at the top of the country’s largest, and arguably most powerful, trade group The National Association of Realtors.

From the whispers and rumors leading up to an explosive New York Times article to the subsequent fallout, there’s already been a lot to unpack — and, no doubt, more to come.

Whether you’re in leadership yourself — and fielding questions from clients, colleagues and newer agents — or you’re an agent questioning the people at the top of the real estate ladder, you owe it to yourself to dig in and stay informed on this fast-moving story.

NAR President Kenny Parcell resigns after NYT exposé by Marian McPherson

The former president’s resignation came a mere two days after The New York Times’ scathing exposé that included the accounts of 29 current and former NAR employees and leaders, detailed claims from 19 members who said they endured sexual harassment on the job and depicted an overall culture of harassment, retaliation and evasion. The majority of the claims focused on Parcell, who allegedly invited female employees to late-night meetings, sent inappropriate pictures of his crotch, and made sexually suggestive comments. In the aftermath of the initial reporting, there were questions, expressions of outrage and calls for change. When an emergency meeting was called for Thursday, the widespread assumption was that big shifts would be announced at the top of the leadership structure. Instead, the organization doubled down in support of current CEO Bob Goldberg, who’s slated to retire in 2024. There are a lot of moving parts to this story and its reverberations have only just begun. Our goal, as always, is to keep real estate professionals at the center of the conversation. That’s why we’re providing ways for you to keep up, get involved and find your voice so that you can help shape the future of the industry.

From the first reporting long before the story broke to the daily, and in some cases hourly, updates since, you’ll see why Inman is the most trusted name in real estate news. Bookmark this story, then come back early and often to ensure that you’re always able to answer the questions that clients and colleagues will no doubt be asking.

Full-throated support for NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, who many expected to announce his early retirement as a result of the fast-moving scandal, came late Thursday with an official statement from new President Tracy Kasper pledging to repair damage already done — but stopping far short of the massacre some members had called for on message boards and forums following the resignation of predecessor Kenny Parcell two days after a blistering investigation by The New York Times.

Here, The Realty Alliance CEO Craig Cheatham illuminates the frequently byzantine path many Realtors follow on their journey up the National Association of Realtors’s formidable org chart. From background checks to financial disclosures and more, you’ll learn everything that happens during the months leading up to a leadership election. EXTRA: What should happen next at NAR? Pulse

As the head of Inman’s contributor program, Dani Vanderboegh has made it her mission to highlight as many women, minority and “othered” voices as possible by asking — onstage and at virtual events, on the pages of Inman, and in this article. But there’s still so much work to be done. About two-thirds of the contributor program is male. An even smaller number falls into the LGBTQ+ category. And even fewer in the “disabled” category. Want to make sure your voice is heard? Here’s how.

