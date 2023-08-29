No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This week has brought revelations, resignations and reevaluations of the way the National Association of Realtors does business. How does it protect employees and member volunteers? What are the consequences for bad behavior at the very top of the leadership structure? And, most importantly, what’s next for the country’s largest and, arguably, most powerful trade organization?

As agents look for “more than statements” from NAR leadership, there has also been frustration at the lack of response from industry leaders beyond the trade group. For many, it’s time for a “deep cleanse” of real estate leadership across the board.

We think you should be a key part of answering the important questions being asked right now and we want to amplify your voice. That’s why, in this week’s Pulse, we’re asking: What should happen next at NAR? Are the people in power capable of making the changes members want? Is this a case of one bad apple? Who’s in a position to decide? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.