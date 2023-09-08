Every week Sue “Pinky” Benson answers your most pressing Instagram questions. This week, she’s helping you find a new real estate account to follow for inspiration.

Who has some of the best Instagram posts in the real estate world? The No. 1 RE/MAX agent worldwide, Jordan Cohen. If you’re wondering who to follow, check out his profile for inspiration. Notice how he presents his properties on the platform, the types of photos he chooses and the way he captures the attention of the audience scrolling by.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website