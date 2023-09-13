No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, news broke that Anywhere had been the first of the defendants in the bombshell commission suits to reach a settlement agreement. The news had many in the industry wondering just what the company had agreed to, and who would be next to seek out a deal.

So now that Anywhere started the ball rolling, we wondered about your predictions: What’s next for the bombshell commission lawsuits? Will everyone be lining up to settle? Did Anywhere get the sweetheart deal by settling early? What do you think they agreed to, and what changes are on the horizon now? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.