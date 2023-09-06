In September, Inman digs deep on real estate teams — what it takes to join or build one, how to optimize a team and even when to consider leaving one. Adding nuance on top of Inman’s weekly Teams Beat email newsletter, this theme month will serve up top insights from the best team leaders across the country.

We’ve all been in group projects with that one kid who can’t get it together, keeps everyone stirred up or just never turns in their work on time. What do you do when that kid becomes a member of your team? Even when you do your due diligence on new agents, it’s all-too-easy for one bad apple to slip through the cracks in your process.

Whether you’re a team leader, brokerage owner, committee chair or trainer, let us know: How do you handle a problematic team member? Is your style direct and confrontational, or do you take a softer approach? Do you cut your losses early or work on a remediation plan? Do you take the temperature of the other team members or keep your own counsel? Let us know below.

