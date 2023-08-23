One year following the launch of Inman’s The Basics newsletter, our weekly dispatch of must-reads for new agents, we’ll spend the month of August digging deeper into what it takes to survive against the odds as a new agent in a tough market.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Becoming a new real estate agent is a time of both optimism and anxiety. If you play your cards right, after all, you can build an impressive and profitable career fueled by your will to win, people skills, and a lucky break or two. If you don’t, you could find yourself one of the many who drop out within the first year or two of hanging your license.

via GIPHY

If you’re reading this, you’ve made it through those first white-knuckle days in the industry, so tell us your secrets. What’s a major obstacle you overcame as a newbie? Who helped you and what advice did they give? What would you do differently if you could go back and start again? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.