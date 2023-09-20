The new affiliate is owned and operated by Jerry Mooty, Jr., with Romeo Manzanilla serving as COO and broker of record. The location builds upon Christie’s existing presence in the Texas markets of Dallas and Houston.

Christie’s International Real Estate is entering Austin, Texas, with a new affiliate owned and operated by Jerry Mooty, Jr., the luxury firm has informed Inman exclusively.

The new location, which will be known as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Austin, has backing from the family of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who also happens to be Mooty’s uncle.

Romeo Manzanilla will serve at the new location as principal, chief operating officer and broker of record.

“With Christie’s International Real Estate’s unparalleled affiliate network, and @properties’ best-in-class pl@tform technology, our firm will offer an unmatched experience for Austin agents and clients,” Mooty said in a statement. “We plan to hit the ground running with Romeo and a fast-growing team of highly regarded agents to raise the bar for service in the Austin market, especially at the high end.”

Mooty also owns @properties Christie’s International Real Estate offices in Dallas and Frisco. In the less than two years since opening operations in the Dallas metro area, he has grown his agent count to a total of nearly 80 agents.

Manzanilla has long held a presence in Austin’s real estate market, having worked at Realty Austin for about 15 years. He also served as regional vice president for Compass for about one year and has held positions on the Austin Board of Realtors and Texas Realtors’ Board of Directors. He has also been serving on the National Association of Realtors’ Board of Directors since January 2022.

Manzanilla and Mooty plan to establish their headquarters in a Westlake/Barton Creek location with the aim of starting up operations by Nov. 1. The pair say they have already secured commitments from several top-producing agents in the area to join the firm.

“I’m delighted to lead Christie’s International Real Estate’s expansion into Austin through our partnership with @properties,” Manzanilla said in a statement. “As the gold standard in real estate, we’re eager to introduce this prestigious brand to Austin, enhancing the luxury real estate options for clients seeking to invest in the vibrant Austin community.”

Austin is known for its live music scene, and is host to the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. The city is also home to the University of Texas and has become a tech hub, with major corporations like Dell, Apple, Facebook, IBM and Tesla moving to the area in recent years.

“Austin is a key market for Christie’s International Real Estate, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have Jerry and Romeo leading the expansion,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Jerry not only has great connections in Texas but also throughout our national and international network, and that’s going to be huge given the global business profile of Austin today. And Romeo is so well-respected in this market; we are lucky to have him on board.”

In addition to its Dallas metro area affiliates, Christie’s International Real Estate also has another Texas affiliate in the Houston metro area.

