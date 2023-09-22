MLS-Touch provides connections to four home showing solutions driven by the data of each MLS in which it’s active. It can be deployed by MLSs that don’t use Matrix, CoreLogic’s listing solution.

CoreLogic’s mobile app MLS-Touch has reached 1,000,000 agents in 18 months, according to an announcement earlier this week.

The company defines “reach” as “made available to.”

The app, available to both iOS and Android users, can be white-labeled and is designed to assist agents with a range of business needs in the field, in between showings or during downtime. The software enables access to MLS data on listings, market analytics, contact activity, property valuations and even municipal records, such as zoning, flood plain insights and other critical public data.

Access to reliable data has become a commonplace need for today’s mobile agent, StellarMLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen said.

“A big part of why MLS-Touch is so popular is because it dramatically improves agent efficiency and daily workflow,” she said.

StellarMLS is the third largest multiple listing organization in the United States, with nearly 85,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico.

MLS-Touch provides connections to four home showing solutions and driven by the data of each MLS in which it’s active. It can also be deployed by MLSs that don’t use Matrix, CoreLogic’s primary listing management solution.

“MLS-Touch offers deep integrations with CoreLogic’s OneHome client collaboration platform and its premium client follow-up and marketing automation solution, Prospects CRM,” the company said in the release.

Agents nationwide rely on their MLSs to provide them with the tools they need to function, according to the 2022 NAR Technology Study. The report found that 87 percent of Realtors consider lockboxes to be “most impactful,” followed by 67 percent saying the same for eSignature software and “MLS apps/technology.”

Members of Northwest MLS also use the app, and its President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hurdelbrink said the app is a “very exciting development.”

“Northwest MLS is the source for the most current and accurate real estate listing data for much of Washington State,” Hurdelbrink said in a statement. “With the launch of the app, our members can confidently advise their clients knowing they have the information they need at their fingertips.”

CoreLogic made headlines in September when it, along with artificial intelligence vendor Restb.ai, partnered to offer 57,000-member First MLS in Georgia with computer vision technology, an AI option that extracts data from still images. It allows for rapid population of listing documents, easier marketing material production and supports compliance and ADA regulations. Most importantly, it can greatly improve consumer home search.

The Sept. 5 CoreLogic press release said the experience will center on allowing consumers to expand their search beyond the “checkbox and filter” standard that’s been in place since home-finding reached the internet.

