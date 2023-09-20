Inman learned in a Sept. 19 press release that California Regional MLS will add the digital floor plan creation software to its list of preferred providers.

Floor plans continue to become a desired marketing asset for agents, as evidenced by the nation’s largest MLS agreeing to offer members the services of CubiCasa, one of the more prominent proptechs in the space.

Inman learned in a Sept. 19 press release that California Regional MLS will add the digital floor plan creation software to its list of preferred providers, opening up the possibility of 110,000 licensed agents becoming users. Partnerships of this kind are increasingly valuable to companies like CubiCasa, as they offer the chance to quickly scale. Additionally, the 2022 National Association of Realtors Technology Survey revealed that agents rely heavily on products provided by their MLSs.

NAR research also shows that “consumers consider floor plans the most desirable data asset for a home listing.”

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, said in a statement that floor plans create a better buying experience.

“With our CubiCasa partnership, we can influence market adoption of floor plans thanks to their easy-to-use technology and valuable data outputs,“ he said.

Two years ago, Finland-based CubiCasa was acquired by underwriting software provider Clear Capital, Inman reported. The company’s mobile scanner provides real estate photographers, staging professionals, interior designers and contractors a sub-five-minute solution for acquiring space dimensions and construction insight.

More than a marketing tool, digital floor plans offer a powerful property data collection point, helping perpetuate updated room and property dimensions throughout a brokerage’s ecosystem, as well as the market as a whole. They quickly become a more reliable source for such information than slow-to-update municipal tax records.

CubiCasa partnered with RE/MAX recently, as well as UtahRealEstate.com, a popular portal in the Beehive State.

In 2022, the company started offering its base-level app for free on both mobile platforms, and lowered the price for its paid account tier. The intent, according to a company statement at the time, is “to make floor plans ubiquitous in the U.S., something that the market has needed for some time but has never had a clear path to reach.”

Inking a partnership with CRMLS certainly aligns with that goal.

