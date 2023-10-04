The spacious duplex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side sold for $4.5 million under asking after listing over a year ago.

The childhood home of Beastie Boys co-founder Mike D has found a buyer after listing over a year ago, according to news reports.

The spacious duplex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side sold for $13.5 million, Crains New York first reported.

The 18th- and 19th-floor unit at 300 Central Park West in the architecturally iconic Eldorado building first hit the market in May of 2022 for $19.5 million, with a substantial monthly maintenance fee of $22,300. The apartment went under contract in May of this year after a $4.5 million price cut.

The listing brokers were Michael J. Franco and Amy Katcher of Compass.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath apartment stretches 6,300 square feet and boasts views expansive views of Central Park from its wraparound terrace above the greenspace. The duplex is a combination of several different units acquired over time for a combined cost of $2.6 million, according to reports.

The buyer is real estate lawyer Robert Bressman, and the seller is the estate of Hester Diamond, Mike D’s mother, an art collector, social worker and philanthropist who moved into the building when it was comprised of rentals in the 1960s.

At the time, she was married to Harold Diamond, a teacher turned art collector, who died in 1982. She later remarried but stayed in the same apartment until her death in 2020.

Her art collection, including works by Picasso, Willem de Kooning and Mark Rothko was auctioned by Sotheby’s in 2021, netting $26.7 million.

The Beastie Boys, who rose to chart-topping fame in the 1980s and remained active until 2012, often rapped of their affinity for New York City, from which all three members hailed. The group was recently immortalized into the street grid of Manhattan when a street corner on the Lower East Side was co-named “Beastie Boys Square.”

“We could not have become what we became without growing up in New York City,” Mike D, born Michael Diamond, said at the co-naming ceremony.

