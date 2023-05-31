The leading team at Douglas Elliman has launched sales at the recently renovated Renaissance-Revival building, which includes 10 one- to three-bedroom units, Inman has exclusively learned. One of the penthouses is already under contract.

The Katzen Team, a leading team with Douglas Elliman, has launched sales of 324West108, a six-story luxury townhouse conversion from Trevive Global Development Group on the Upper West Side, Inman has exclusively learned.

Team Leader Frances Katzen also announced that the building’s Penthouse B, which asked $5.95 million, is already under contract. All 10 of the units in the unique property are ready for immediate occupancy and range in price from $1.399 million to $5.95 million.

“The very fact that it’s a conversion from the 1800s [is] very rare, very hard to do,” Katzen told Inman. “It’s a double-wide 10-unit building — that sort of beautiful classic, historic landmark, and then it’s completely revamped to the most modern finish on every level on the inside.”

The Renaissance-Revival building, which is situated between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue, was constructed in 1898 by Janes & Leo and features a well-preserved limestone, brick and terra cotta façade. One- to three-bedroom units span in size from 763 to 2,610 square feet large and feature 10-foot-plus tall ceilings. All residences also include seven-inch-wide plank Madera hardwood flooring, radiant-heat flooring in the bathrooms, central air and a laundry room.

Katzen added that the neighborhood may not seem as “glam” as other areas of the city like Tribeca, but this building may help change that perception.

“I have to say I think it’s really going to change the landscape of where we are.”

The limestone façade of 324West108 | Tim Waltman Balconies feature wrought iron doors | Tim Waltman A residence bedroom | Tim Waltman Primary bathrooms feature charcoal gray micro-cement flooring and glass-enclosed frameless walk-in showers | Tim Waltman One unit's living area | Tim Waltman Kitchens include white Poggenpohl cabinetry and black Dekton countertops | Tim Waltman Rooftop terrace with Hudson River and city views | Tim Waltman The green garden accessible via a residential lounge | Tim Waltman

Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said that the building’s features highlight some of the value provided by living in New York City.

“It’s no secret that I am bullish on New York City and the unrivaled value it offers residents in terms of culture and lifestyle,” Lorber said in a statement. “This building is a perfect example of the amazing possibilities on offer.”

The residences’ Juliette balconies are accessible by prewar wrought iron doors and oversized tilt-and-turn windows feature north and south exposure, giving units ample natural light.

Unlike many townhouses, the units at 324West108 don’t feel dark and narrow, Katzen added, which is a selling point for many buyers.

“Typically townhouses are tight, not particularly deep and have high ceilings, maybe on the lower floors, but not the upper” she said. “In this instance, [the ceilings are] Ritz-ian height — almost 12 feet — beautiful light, and then it has amenities.”

Kitchens are outfitted with all-white Poggenpohl cabinets, an open island, black Dekton countertops and backsplashes and high-end Miele appliances. Meanwhile, primary bathrooms feature Robern double Cartesian vanities, glass-enclosed frameless walk-in showers and charcoal gray micro-cement flooring.

With its historic façade and completely renovated interior, Douglas Elliman Realty’s President and CEO Scott Durkin said the building is the perfect marriage of old and new.

“Much like Fran Katzen herself, this elegant new property effortlessly bridges worlds and styles,” Durkin said in a statement. “324West108 is a modern cut gem in a classic setting.”

Building amenities include a fitness center, a private residential lounge with a warming kitchen that walks out onto a green garden, bike storage, a laundry room and a rooftop terrace and garden boasting panoramic Hudson River and city views.

A virtual doorman system also features a video intercom, facial recognition and mobile unlock capabilities that enable packages to be delivered to a secure package room.

Email Lillian Dickerson