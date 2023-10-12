Amidst the current uncertainty in the market and the buzzworthy headlines, it’s time to arm yourself with up-to-date knowledge, new strategic planning and marketing ideas, and a positive mindset! Join us at the Inman Connect Virtual event, where we’re excited to offer you valuable insights for your 2024 planning.

This Nov. 1-2, we’ve set aside two days for a collaborative learning experience with our esteemed experts and the virtual community. Bring a new planner, a notebook, and a cup of coffee, and get comfortable. Leave your fears and frustrations behind, and come together to gain a fresh perspective. Take a look at the info-packed two-day agenda.

Below are some top picks for ‘must-watch’ virtual sessions

🔗 Register Now.

Don’t miss these 4 essential sessions to reboot your Q3 goals

1. Cultivating the Right Mindset: Philosopher and leadership speaker Matthew Ferrara will guide you in your personal development journey this fall. Your mindset, discipline, daily habits and affirmations are vital in the current landscape, empowering you to harness your most valuable resource — yourself.

2. An Exclusive Interview with Glenn Kelman of Redfin: In a candid conversation, Brad Inman will sit down with Glenn Kelman, the CEO of Redfin, who recently made headlines by announcing the company’s departure from NAR. This controversy has brought to light the next steps for this progressive brokerage and its future in technological innovation. Discover the answers, and the industry’s trajectory, in this exclusive interview.

3. Empowering Buyers and Sellers to Make a Move: Independent real estate broker Anthony Lamacchia has top strategies that you, your team and your agents can employ. Learn how to motivate sellers and buyers, instilling them with confidence in their decisions to make a move.

4. Inman Influencer Power Panel: What happens when you bring together four influential real estate entrepreneurs in one conversation? Join us to find out. With a combined following of 3.5 million, Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency and star of Buying Beverly Hills; Tarek El Moussa, investor and star of HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas; Glennda Baker, Atlanta broker and social media influencer; and designer, broker and HGTV star Egypt Sherrod will grace the virtual stage for a round table discussion.

Livestream or on-demand, invest in your real estate learning with a two-day agenda full of industry strategies and tips. We’ll join you in the chat. 🔗Register now.