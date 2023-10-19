The shop, located in the northeastern corner of Massachusetts, serves homebuyers and sellers in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Ipswich, Southern New Hampshire and the New Hampshire seacoast.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Global luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers has expanded its services to the New Hampshire seacoast and greater Newburyport with a new office in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the company announced on Tuesday.

Engel & Völkers License Partner Karen Hanson is leading the new shop, marking her third shop location to date. Hanson has existing locations in Beverly Farms and Gloucester, Massachusetts, which she launched five years ago.

“Karen has built an incredible reputation and impressive business in her market, making this an ideal time for her to continue growing in new areas of opportunity,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “We are eager to bring our global luxury real estate expertise to this captivating region, offering clients a new standard of excellence in real estate services.”

Newburyport is in the northeastern portion of Massachusetts and lies along the Merrimack River. The historic seaport town attracts tourists with its beautiful beaches, boardwalks, parks, shops, fine dining, museums, galleries and more. It also has a variety of property types, including historic homes, waterfront properties, condos and large, luxurious estates, making it a fine fit for Engel & Völkers, the brokerage said.

“Newburyport is a thriving community with a unique blend of historic charm and modern amenities,” Karen Hanson, license partner of Engel & Völkers By the Sea, said in a statement. “Through our expertise and community-driven approach to business as well as our brand’s global recognition, we will continue to attract diverse clientele with elevated marketing strategies that will revolutionize property promotion in the area.”

The new Newburyport shop is located in a high-visibility area at the entrance to downtown that receives heavy foot traffic year-round. The shop provides service to homebuyers and sellers in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Ipswich, Southern New Hampshire and the New Hampshire seacoast.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson