Compass is expanding its Midwestern footprint with a new office located in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

The office marks the firm’s second company office in the greater Kansas City metro area — it also has one office located in Leawood, Kansas.

“Compass has really helped elevate the experience we deliver to our clients,” Cory Ward, principal of Ward Residential at Compass, said in a statement. “Our new Plaza location is perfectly placed to serve our clients in the central corridor of Kansas City.”

Located on the western edge of Country Club Plaza, the new office at 900 W. 48th Place is easily walkable from some of the neighborhood’s premier hotels, restaurants and high-end shops. Constructed in the 1920s, the planned shopping destination has dozens of fountains and elaborate Spanish architecture.

The office will serve as a hub for regional agents, Compass said in a press release. Of the top five real estate offices in Kansas City, Compass’ was the only one to report year-over-year sales transaction gains, according to 2023 year-to-date transaction sides reported by Heartland MLS.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Kansas City with a new office in the prestigious Country Club Plaza,” Annie Premis, Compass sales manager, said in a statement. “We are excited to continue serving the Kansas City community with our innovative technology and exceptional service.”

The Plaza office marks Compass’ fifth overall office to open across Kansas City and St. Louis.

Email Lillian Dickerson