Christie’s International Real Estate is undergoing a major expansion throughout Northern California, the brokerage told Inman.

Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga, who together own the Silicon Valley-based Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, are spearheading expansion across San Francisco, Marin County and wine regions of Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Sereno firm is already the largest independent brokerage in Northern California, according to Christie’s, with offices across the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, the Sierra Foothills and the Central Coast — and the expansion is set to make that force even greater.

Founding agents of the new firm, which will be called Christie’s International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country, will include some of the region’s top luxury agents: Payton Stiewe and Sejal and Arrian Binnings of The Payton + Binnings Team who bring approximately $200 million in real estate transactions per year to the company.

“We are incredibly honored to be working alongside what we believe is one of San Francisco’s and North Bay’s premier real estate teams,” Trapani said in a statement. “Payton + Binnings has long been recognized as one of a very select group of Realtors who epitomize real estate excellence at all levels in the city and beyond. They embody and exemplify the rich culture that is unique San Francisco.”

Trapani added, “Along with the right people, we are also excited to bring Christie’s International Real Estate back to San Francisco, Marin County and the Wine Country with a host of enhancements to the brand. There’s been a void in the market for the last few years, and we’re going to fill it while being selective to associate with like-minded, quality Realtors.”

Trapani said that market void was created when a number of independents in the region were acquired by Compass in the late 2010s, including Pacific Union, Alain Pinel and Paragon Real Estate.

“Practically overnight, a local industry that was very independent and spirited was corporatized,” Trapani said. “We’re here to reinforce some of that entrepreneurial, independent culture, create another quality choice for agents and raise the level of service for buyers and sellers in these markets.”

The company culture built by Trapani and Iwanaga in Sereno is what made Stiewe commit to the new firm.

“The Christie’s International Real Estate brand is what initially drew us to this new venture, but it was the culture that Chris and Ryan built at Sereno that really sealed the deal for us,” Stiewe said. “We’ve done the corporate thing, and we’ve done the virtual thing, but you just don’t get the type of local leadership, support or global brand recognition that we’re going to get here.”

Christie’s International Real Estate’s value propositions include its global network, relationship to the Christie’s auction house and proprietary tech solution, pl@tform.

Christie’s said another firm asset is Jessica Grimes, current marketing and growth strategist for Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno and former Compass California CMO, as well as former VP of marketing at Pacific Union. Grimes recently joined the firm to assist with expansion and agent development, and brings a vast network of relationships across the local brokerage community with her.

“Christie’s International Real Estate is a brand that dovetails perfectly with the lifestyle, history and allure of San Francisco, Marin County and the Napa and Sonoma wine regions,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “These are some of the most interesting and beautiful places in the world, and we’re delighted to be back with the ability to serve them better than ever.”

