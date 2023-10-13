Real Brokerage has added 56 agents through the acquisition of Legends Real Estate in Sacramento led by John Pope, a 45-year veteran of the industry.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Real is apparently still “on fire.”

The brokerage is living up to comments made by its CEO Tamir Poleg at Inman Connect Las Vegas with its latest news, a 56-agent expansion into northern California.

The company announced in an Oct. 13 press release the onboarding of the John Pope-led team at Legends Real Estate.

Based in Folsom, and active throughout the Golden State capital of Sacramento, John Pope has been selling homes for 45 years and will bring a unique level of tenure to the fast-growing, tech-forward residential brand.

Sharran Srivatsaa, Real’s president, expressed how Pope’s alignment with the brand reflects what it stands for in today’s market.

“His decision to roll his firm into Real reinforces the draw of the ”One Real” culture to independent brokerages who are looking for a place where teamwork and collaboration thrive as well as the resources of a global platform,” Srivatsaa said in a statement.

Pope was one the nation’s youngest franchise owners in the late 1970s, owning a Century 21 outfit and going on to win numerous sales and industry awards as he grew alongside the booming population of the area in which he practiced. Pope came from a real estate family; his father was a prominent agent in southern California during the height of its monumental growth throughout the 1950s and 60s. His grandfather was an Orange County farmer-turned-developer.

There are few better examples of being in the right place at the right time than the Pope family, an experience that will no doubt translate into significant growth for Real throughout California’s forested northern landscapes.

“It’s important to change with the market,” said Pope in the statement. ”We looked at a number of different business models and were blown away by the leadership and culture at Real. The company’s business model aligns with how I’ve done business. My agents will benefit from being part of a bigger organization, and I look forward to doing what I love – helping agents succeed.”

Despite a market restrained by unfavorable interest rates and high, stagnant prices, Real’s influence continues to spread, with Srivatsaa, his CTO Pritesh Damani and Real founder and CEO Tamir Poleg picking up Inman’s 2023 Innovator Award in Las Vegas in August.

“Founded in late 2022, Legends’ total transaction value exceeds $204 million,“ the release stated.

Email Craig Rowe